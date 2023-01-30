Four Millgrove residents busted for stolen luxury vehicles and contraband

The Halton Regional Police Service – 3 District Street Crime Unit has arrested four people in relation to a stolen auto investigation that began in Burlington.
On January 24, 2023, police observed a stolen black Infiniti being driven in Burlington (reported stolen from Peel on January 23, 2023). The stolen vehicle was observed pulling into an address on Concession Road 6 West in Millgrove. Police detected a second stolen vehicle parked in the driveway (a white Infiniti reported stolen from Peel on January 23, 2023). Both stolen vehicles were then seen to be driven to a second (different) address on Concession Road 5 West in Millgrove.
Criminal Code search warrants were obtained for both addresses. One male was arrested at the address on Concession Road 5 West and two males and a female were arrested at the address on Concession Road 6 West.
Search of the addresses led to the following items being seized:
- 3 stolen Infiniti SUV’s QX80’s (2021 and 2022 model years)
- 2 blank key fobs
- Approximately 6 kilograms of cannabis
- Approximately 315 grams of psilocybin
- 32 packages of THC edibles
- 4 packages of psilocybin edibles
- Airsoft gun
- Money counter
A third search warrant was executed on a vehicle seized from the address on Concession Road 6 West. During the search of the vehicle the following items were seized (see attached photo):
- Approximately 5 kilograms of cannabis
- 2600 cartons of contraband cigarettes
- 756 Hydromorphone pills
- 300 Oxycodone pills
The total value for the recovered vehicles is approximately $240,000.
The value of the seized drugs is roughly $63,000.
The estimated value of the seized contraband cigarettes is $130,000.
John Schouten (61) of Millgrove has been charged with:
- Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5000 (3 counts)
Justin Gibson (45), Jennifer Gibson (50) and Brayden Gibson (20) of Millgrove have been charged with:
- Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5000 (Justin – 3 counts, Jennifer – 1 count, Brayden – 1 count)
- Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking – Psilocybin
- Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking – Hydromorphone
- Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking – Oxycodone
- Possession for the Purpose of Distribution (Cannabis Act)
- Possession of Unstamped Tobacco (Excise Act)
- Transport Unstamped Cigarettes
- Possession of Unmarked Tobacco for Sale (Tobacco Tax Act)
- Trafficking of Unmarked Tobacco for Sale
All parties were released on an Undertaking.
Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact Det. Scott Heyerman of the 3 District Street Crime Unit at 905-825-4777 ext. 2342.
Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers. “See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers” at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.
