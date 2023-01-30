Four Millgrove residents busted for stolen luxury vehicles and contraband

The Halton Regional Police Service – 3 District Street Crime Unit has arrested four people in relation to a stolen auto investigation that began in Burlington.

On January 24, 2023, police observed a stolen black Infiniti being driven in Burlington (reported stolen from Peel on January 23, 2023). The stolen vehicle was observed pulling into an address on Concession Road 6 West in Millgrove. Police detected a second stolen vehicle parked in the driveway (a white Infiniti reported stolen from Peel on January 23, 2023). Both stolen vehicles were then seen to be driven to a second (different) address on Concession Road 5 West in Millgrove.

Criminal Code search warrants were obtained for both addresses. One male was arrested at the address on Concession Road 5 West and two males and a female were arrested at the address on Concession Road 6 West.

Search of the addresses led to the following items being seized:

3 stolen Infiniti SUV’s QX80’s (2021 and 2022 model years)

2 blank key fobs

Approximately 6 kilograms of cannabis

Approximately 315 grams of psilocybin

32 packages of THC edibles

4 packages of psilocybin edibles

Airsoft gun

Money counter

A third search warrant was executed on a vehicle seized from the address on Concession Road 6 West. During the search of the vehicle the following items were seized (see attached photo):

Approximately 5 kilograms of cannabis

2600 cartons of contraband cigarettes

756 Hydromorphone pills

300 Oxycodone pills

The total value for the recovered vehicles is approximately $240,000.

The value of the seized drugs is roughly $63,000.

The estimated value of the seized contraband cigarettes is $130,000.

John Schouten (61) of Millgrove has been charged with:

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5000 (3 counts)

Justin Gibson (45), Jennifer Gibson (50) and Brayden Gibson (20) of Millgrove have been charged with:

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5000 (Justin – 3 counts, Jennifer – 1 count, Brayden – 1 count)

Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking – Psilocybin

Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking – Hydromorphone

Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking – Oxycodone

Possession for the Purpose of Distribution (Cannabis Act)

Possession of Unstamped Tobacco (Excise Act)

Transport Unstamped Cigarettes

Possession of Unmarked Tobacco for Sale (Tobacco Tax Act)

Trafficking of Unmarked Tobacco for Sale

All parties were released on an Undertaking.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact Det. Scott Heyerman of the 3 District Street Crime Unit at 905-825-4777 ext. 2342.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers. “See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers” at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.