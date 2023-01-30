Tuesday , 31 January 2023
Four Millgrove residents busted for stolen luxury vehicles and contraband

January 30, 2023

The Halton Regional Police Service – 3 District Street Crime Unit has arrested four people in relation to a stolen auto investigation that began in Burlington. 

On January 24, 2023, police observed a stolen black Infiniti being driven in Burlington (reported stolen from Peel on January 23, 2023).   The stolen vehicle was observed pulling into an address on Concession Road 6 West in Millgrove.  Police detected a second stolen vehicle parked in the driveway (a white Infiniti reported stolen from Peel on January 23, 2023).  Both stolen vehicles were then seen to be driven to a second (different) address on Concession Road 5 West in Millgrove. 

Criminal Code search warrants were obtained for both addresses.  One male was arrested at the address on Concession Road 5 West and two males and a female were arrested at the address on Concession Road 6 West.

Search of the addresses led to the following items being seized:

  • 3 stolen Infiniti SUV’s QX80’s (2021 and 2022 model years)
  • 2 blank key fobs
  • Approximately 6 kilograms of cannabis
  • Approximately 315 grams of psilocybin
  • 32 packages of THC edibles
  • 4 packages of psilocybin edibles
  • Airsoft gun
  • Money counter

A third search warrant was executed on a vehicle seized from the address on Concession Road 6 West.  During the search of the vehicle the following items were seized (see attached photo):

  • Approximately 5 kilograms of cannabis
  • 2600 cartons of contraband cigarettes
  • 756 Hydromorphone pills
  • 300 Oxycodone pills

The total value for the recovered vehicles is approximately $240,000. 

The value of the seized drugs is roughly $63,000.

The estimated value of the seized contraband cigarettes is $130,000.

John Schouten (61) of Millgrove has been charged with:

  • Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5000 (3 counts)

Justin Gibson (45), Jennifer Gibson (50) and Brayden Gibson (20) of Millgrove have been charged with:

  • Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5000 (Justin – 3 counts, Jennifer – 1 count, Brayden – 1 count)
  • Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking – Psilocybin
  • Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking – Hydromorphone
  • Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking – Oxycodone
  • Possession for the Purpose of Distribution (Cannabis Act)
  • Possession of Unstamped Tobacco (Excise Act)
  • Transport Unstamped Cigarettes
  • Possession of Unmarked Tobacco for Sale (Tobacco Tax Act)
  • Trafficking of Unmarked Tobacco for Sale

All parties were released on an Undertaking.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact Det. Scott Heyerman of the 3 District Street Crime Unit at 905-825-4777 ext. 2342. 

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers. “See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers” at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.

seized items

Previous post Another probationer on the run after violent break and enter

