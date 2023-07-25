Four cabinet ministers now out as Trudeau prepares to re-shape cabinet

Justin Trudeau will have plenty of leeway in shaping the cabinet shuffle that is expected imminently. Both Transportation Minister Omar Alghabra and Procurement Minister Helena Jaczek announced today that they will not be running in the next election and as a result will be leaving cabinet.

“After almost 11 years as a member of Parliament, two and a half years as a minister and six elections, I’ve made the difficult decision to not run in the next election,” Alghabra said in a video address. As a result of this decision, I am also stepping aside as my role as minister because the prime minister deserves a cabinet that is committed to running in the next federal campaign.”

For her part Jaczek tweeted “After 50 years of public service as a family doctor, Regional Medical Of Health and Commissioner of Health Services, Member of Provincial Parliament, and now Member of Parliament for Markham-Stouffville, I have decided that I will not seek re-election after my current term.”

The two resignations by Ontario ministers follows the announcement Monday that Mental Health and Addictions Minister Carolyn Bennett would also not seek re-election at the end of her current term.

A third minister announced their upcoming exit from federal politics shortly after. Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard Joyce Murray tweeted that she will not run in the next election.