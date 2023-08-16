Former Ward Two Councillor sides with Strachan Street homeowners over tiny shelters proposal

Former Ward two councillor Jason Farr has stepped into the debate over the plan to install 25 tiny shelters on a parking lot on Strachan Street north of LIUNA station. Farr told the Bay Observer he was contacted by a number of his former constituents who asked him to advise them on how to register their concern about the plan. Farr is urging the residents to send letters to the City Clerk asking that the matter be deferred until they can delegate. Council was expected to ratify the plan, that was already approved by the General Issues Committee this coming Friday.

On their behalf, Farr asked city planning officials how the encampment can be authorized without a zoning change that can normally take months. Staff provided Farr with a bylaw (section 4.4 of zoning bylaw 200) that says “the city may, for the purposes of public service, use any land or erect or use any building in any zone…” Farr described the use of the clause as “extremely rare.” In a note to City Staff Farr noted, “No resident was advised of this staff recommendation and the councillor (who is supportive) also claims he first heard about it when the report came out Wednesday.” In response to questions by the Bay Observer, even HATS said they had been unaware of the decision to site the project on the Strachan Street parking lot.

A draft letter by the Strachan Street residents states, “the use of this rarely utilized clause is merely a workaround to prevent a zoning change that would spark official public consultation. “The letter adds, “given the significance and neighbourhood impacts to convert established parklands to homeless shelters, should we not be aware of what is transpiring in our community? Should we not be able to voice our opinions?

Under the staff plan the 25 HATS shelters would replace a roughly equal number of tents that are now situated along Strachan Street. In a recent social media posting Farr asserted that Hamilton has spent more on housing and homelessness on a per capita basis than any other city adding “but unfortunately some in our community and apparently on council just love to …virtue signal and remain focused on throwing away more millions of dollars… “You think your taxes went up crazy this year? Hold on to your wallet. There’s at least three more years of it coming.”