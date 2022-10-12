Former Geritol Follies Dancer turns 100   

If ever there was a person who epitomizes the grit and spirit of old Hamilton it is Norma Southward (Blunt), who for a century has survived whatever life has thrown at her. Norma is celebrating her 100th birthday this October with a twinkle in her eye and can only laugh when she thinks of all of the crazy things that have happened in her lifetime.

On first meeting Norma about five years ago, I had no idea of what to expect and as I learned more about her past, I thought ‘WOW’ this old gal is something else. It turned out that she has had three marriages and in between the first and second husbands she raised four children as a single mother, and for a brief time was even on welfare, and has moved from one place to another more times than I can count. At the age of 65 she became a ‘show- girl’ dancer with Hamilton’s Geritol Follies and performed for the next 12 years. When she was 84 years old, she was badly injured when hit by a car and a few years later after recovering, she decided it would be nice to take her family on a vacation cruise. However, before getting on the ship in Fort Lauderdale she tripped and fell breaking her hip, which ended that adventure. Despite all of life’s challenges she was always able to ‘party on’ and have a good time.

Norma Malcolmson was born in Hamilton in 1922 and was raised in a good Catholic environment, remaining faithful to her church to this day. She is the oldest of six children with two sisters and three brothers, with only one brother still living. Theirs was a typical large family household of the time that included having grandparents and other family members living with them. The house was large enough, but imagine having only one bathroom with that many people under one roof. They were not affluent by any means and her father was an old fashioned ‘insurance man’ back in the days when they went door to door to sell policies and collect premiums.

In 1942 she married Denis Blunt who was the love of her life but eventually he broke her heart, and she ended up raising her children alone with limited resources. It was 22 years later before Norma was to marry again, but tragedy struck when her husband died three months after their wedding day. Later in life in 1990 she met George Southward and their marriage provided eight years of a happiness together before she was left alone once again.

In 1939 at the age of 17 she was a member of a group of Hamilton school girls who performed a gymnastic demonstration at Civic Stadium for King George VI and his wife Queen Elizabeth. However, it was later in life that her career with the Geritol Follies was so special for her. This was not something the average woman could just up and do, but Norma had talent in her toes and was blessed with good looks and great legs. She spent twelve years in the chorus line and six years as a dresser in wardrobe. It was very demanding keeping in shape, but she loved it and made many friends. A highlight for her was in 1996 when she was in the dance line that performed for Prince Charles, who is now our present King Charles III, at Copps Coliseum in Hamilton.

The Follies was created in 1974 with just a handful of entertainers and grew to a cast of about ninety seniors over the age of sixty who performed regularly at Hamilton Place. The troupe also took the show on the road and toured in the United States a few times and even went to Scotland to perform. Changing times finally brought the Follies to an end in 2014 after forty years of entertaining audiences.

Norma resides at Heritage Place retirement facility in Burlington and will be celebrating her milestone 100th birthday with her 4 children, 11 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren along with her many friends.

Happy birthday Norma, you are an inspiration to us all.

By Roy Merkley