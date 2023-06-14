Wednesday , 14 June 2023
News

Former Dundas Masonic building to receive heritage designation

June 14, 20231 Mins read339 Views

A historic building in Dundas is being proposed for a heritage designation by the city of Hamilton. The property, at 3 Main Street The property is associated with its first owner, lawyer Britton Bath Osler, and Valley Lodge Number 100, who occupied the building for nearly 150 years..

In its statement of Cultural Heritage Value or Interest, city staff note: “the building is a representative example of both the Second Empire and Renaissance Revival styles of architecture, is a rare and early example of the architectural use of galvanized sheet metal and displays a high degree of craftsmanship. The property helps define the character of Main Street and the community of Dundas, is physically, visually and historically linked to its surroundings, and is considered to be a local landmark.

“The key attributes that embody the cultural heritage value of the property as a representative example of the Second Empire style and Renaissance Revival styles of architecture, and a high degree of craftsmanship, and its historical association with previous owner B.B. Osler include the:

Front (west) elevation and roofline of the two-storey brick structure including its:

Mansard roof with its:

Polychromatic hexagonal slate tiles;

Central crowning cupola with flanking semi-circular dormers;

Projecting eave with decorative paired wooden brackets below;

Raised brick parapet to the south with a carved stone end bracket;

Nine-bay front elevation with its:

Round-arched window openings in the second storey with galvanized iron window hoods consisting of alternating designs of triangular and segmental pediments with decorative rosettes, and plain stone sills;

Flat-headed openings in the first-storey with one-over-one hung wood windows, plain stone lintels, and stone lug sills with stone drips;

Moulded decorative cornice above the first storey with decorative galvanized iron brackets;

Plain brick piers separating the first-storey bays; and,

Stone foundation.

The key attributes that embody the contextual value of the property as a defining feature of the historical character of Main Street and the community of Dundas, and as a local landmark include its:

Location fronting onto Main Street; and,

Central cupola.

The public have 30 days to register objections to the at the Office of the City Clerk.

