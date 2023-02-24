Friday , 24 February 2023
Politics

Ford Stag and Doe issue that won’t go away discussed with Bill Kelly

February 24, 2023

Marit Stiles, the new leader of the NDP has gone back to the Ontario Integrity Commissioner with a demand that he re-investigate the Doug Ford stan-and-doe affair. The IC had previously declared that the people invited to the event were longstanding friends of the ford family, and in that basis there was no impropriety, but that opinion was based on information provided by the Premier. Bay Observer Publisher John Best and Bill Kelly discussed that and some Hamilton local politics on the Friday edition of the Bill Kelly Show.

