Ford sounds conciliatory note, tables new offer to CUPE

Premier Doug Ford appeared to be trying to draw a distinction between the CUPE education workers and the teachers they support in a news conference Tuesday. Ford told reporters the government would be back at the bargaining table with an improved offer today but appeared to be sounding an warning to teachers in particular that any deal reached with CUPE should not be used as a template for negotiations with higher-paid public sector workers.

Ford made particular reference to LIUNA president Joe Mancinelli in his comments today suggesting there may have been some contact between the two after the government tabled the back to work order last week coupled with the invocation of the notwithstanding clause. Mancinelli openly criticized the government actions – a break from the close relations the two leaders have displayed in the past year. During the recent election campaign the Ford government had been successful in garnering support from the private sector unions, mainly due to its expensive investments in infrastructure, but some of those private sector unions had made a show of solidarity with CUPE in a rally on Monday, threatening the government’s claims of being a friend to working Ontarians.