Ford slams Burlington’s housing performance as he defends Greenbelt policy

Premier Doug Ford doubled down on the criticism from Auditor-General Bonnie Lysyk that the process for opening up parts of the Greenbelt for housing development was flawed and seemed to favour a group of insiders. Ford kicked off one of the most hostile news conferences seen at Queen’s Park by defending the governments actions as he has in the past, saying it was justified by the current housing crisis. He pointed out that Ontario’s population has increased by 500,000 in the last year alone, mostly through immigration, and that justified taking the steps that were introduced to speed up construction of new housing.

Chief of staff apparently acted alone

Lysyk found that 12 of 15 properties that were removed from the Greenbelt were done so in a process controlled by Municipal Affairs Minister Steve Clark’s Chief of Staff Ryan Amoto. He assembled a small team of housing ministry bureaucrats in October 2022 who decided which sites would be removed. Named the “Greenbelt Project Team” its work was limited to three weeks and they were sworn to secrecy according to the report.

Lysyk’s report found that rather than developers being “tipped off” to the parcels of land that were being opened up, it was the developers themselves who lobbied for the changes to lands they already owned. Some of these changes were apparently discussed over dinner which Amato attended. Lysyk, in her report, raised the possibility that the chief of staff’s behaviour may have contravened political activity and conflict of interest rules. According to Lysyk’s report, Clark’s chief of staff identified 21 of the 22 sites the team considered. Ultimately, they settled on 15.

What skeptical reporters had trouble swallowing was Clark’s contention that he was unaware that his chief of staff was working on this project, and the chief of staff told Lysyk he did not inform his boss. Both Clark and Ford ducked questions about whether the Chief of Staff would lose his job over the affair.

Ford did acknowledge that the process was flawed and both he and Clark promised to implement 14 of the 15 recommendations made in the auditor’s report, one of which was to exercise more control over the activities of political staff like Amato.

Criticizes Burlington’s housing record

Sticking to his message that the housing crisis justified the cutting or some corners, Ford referred to a list of the communities who had pledged to commit to a set number of new houses as their share of the 150,000 homes that Ford is hoping to see built. In  doing so, he took a shot at Burlington for not living up to its end of the deal.

Another shoe to drop

The Auditor General’s report appeared to confine itself with lapses in established practices for policy development. She refused to speculate when asked about possible criminal activity, but pointed out to reporters that there is still an Integrity Commissioner investigation going on and that answers to questions about possible wrongdoing and consequences might be addressed when that report is completed.

Previous post Ford government opening of the Greenbelt gave preferential treatment to developers: Auditor-general

