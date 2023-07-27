Ford government to audit books of GTA municipalities

The Ford Government’s narrative that the municipal level of government is responsible for the housing crisis will be put to the test. Ernst & Young LLP has been retained to examine the finances of the City of Toronto, Peel Region, Mississauga, Caledon, Brampton, and Newmarket. The first phase of the audits is expected to conclude around the end of 2023. While Hamilton and Burlington are not in this round of audits, the process should nonetheless provide some insight into the impacts of changes to development-related fees and charges included in the More Homes Built Faster Act. Ontario is eliminating development-related charges on affordable housing units and has also eliminated charges on non-profit housing units. Development charges for family-friendly purpose-built rentals were also reduced by up to 25 per cent, in order to spur the construction of this much-needed type of housing. The province has previously promised to compensate municipalities for their loss of revenue, but there has been no clarity on what form that will take. Development charges can continue to be levied on most market housing. The impacts of these changes will be a central area of focus for the audits.

“This next step in the audit process is a critical part of our work to rein in the soaring cost of housing across Ontario, particularly when it comes to affordable, non-profit and family-friendly purpose-built rental housing,” said Steve Clark, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing. “We want to ensure development-related charges and fees are being used in a manner that supports increased housing supply and critical housing-related infrastructure, but which does not unduly raise the cost of finding a home for hardworking Ontarians.”

In some of the rhetoric surrounding the development fees issue, the Province claims that cities are sitting on huge pools of unused capital paid in advance by developers. The city’s have argued that the money is needed to provide roads and water services, as well as police, fire and parks in future as the new residential communities are built. At the other end of the spectrum are environmentalists who say the development fees don’t even cover the cost of urban expansion.