Ford doubles down on housing policies, offers cash to municipalities that hit housing targets

Premier Doug Ford waded into the convention of the Association of Ontario Municipalities conference in London with a 1.4 Billion incentive program to reward municipalities who meet their pledged quota of new housing. Municipalities who reach at least 80 percent of their quota, will be compensated based on the percentage of the government’s target of 1.5 million homes by 2031 that they have signed up for. The plan would see the government distribute $400 million per year for three years.

Hamilton has pledged to build 47,000 homes by 2031 which means the city would be eligible for $12 million per year for three years as long as they stay on target to reach the 47,000 figure.

While not referring to the scathing Auditor General’s report that charged the Ford Government with favoring developers who lobbied to have their lands taken out of the Greenbelt, Ford once again repeated his contention that the housing crisis justifies the government’s policies.

He warned that not addressing the housing crisis will erode Ontarians’ support for immigration which he said it critical to the growth of the Ontario economy. Despite the recent controversy over the Auditor General’s report and a spate of negative news coverage, the Premier was interrupted several times by applause as he ticked off his government’s accomplishments.