Ford defends reversing Hamilton boundary freeze

Amid pushback against the Ford government’s announced rejection of Hamilton’s urban boundary freeze, Premier Ford defended his actions. The announcement came late Friday and instead of recommending the 1,600 hectares of boundary expansion that council rejected in 2021, the ruling actually increased the expansion to 2200 hectares, Mayor-Elect Andrea Horwath called the decision “very concerning,” saying “cities work well when they are planned to be complete communities.” Ward 8 councillor John Paul Danko suggested the city could thwart the expansion by refusing to provide servicing to the expansion areas. Earlier Friday the province announced some lands currently in the Greenbelt would be designated for housing and would be replaced by new land to be added to the protection zone.

Asked about the ruling in his news conference Monday, Premier Doug Ford said something had to be done to provide additional housing as Ontario’s population is set to expand.