Thursday , 13 April 2023
Fresh Perspective for Hamilton, Burlington and surrounding areas Fresh Perspective for Hamilton, Burlington and surrounding areas
Home Business Ford Canada will transform Oakville site into Electric Vehicle hub.
Business

Ford Canada will transform Oakville site into Electric Vehicle hub.

April 12, 20231 Mins read220 Views
Ford’s Oakville, Ontario, Manufacturing Site Prepares to Build Next-Gen EVs; C$1.8 Billion Transformation Begins 2024 (CNW Group/Ford of Canada)

Ford is investing C$1.8 billion to transform its Oakville  Assembly Complex into a Canadian hub of electric vehicle manufacturing that will include vehicle and battery pack assembly. The site transformation in Oakville is a key to Ford’s plan to reach a global production run rate of 2 million EVs annually by the end of 2026

The new campus – to be renamed Oakville Electric Vehicle Complex – will be a high-volume manufacturing hub for North American EV production, repurposing existing buildings into a state-of-the-art facility.

Ford will begin to retool and transform the Oakville complex in the second quarter of 2024 to prepare for production of electric vehicles beginning in 2025

The news makes Ford  the first full-line automaker committed to producing passenger EVs in Canada for the North American market

“Canada and the Oakville complex will play a vital role in our Ford+ transformation. It will                 be a modern, super-efficient, vertically integrated site for battery and vehicle assembly,” said    Jim Farley, Ford president and CEO. “I’m most excited for the world to see the incredible next-generation electric and fully digitally connected vehicles produced in Oakville.”

The current 487-acre Oakville site includes three body shops, one paint building, one assembly building. The transformed campus will feature a new 407,000 square-foot on-site battery plant that will utilize cells and arrays from BlueOval SK Battery Park in Kentucky. Oakville workers will take these components and assemble battery packs that will then be installed in vehicles assembled on-site.

“Ford’s transformation from gas to electric vehicles is well underway. Once complete, the Oakville Electric Vehicle Complex will secure thousands of well-paying jobs for our hard-working Canadian autoworkers and boost the competitiveness of Canada’s auto sector. The partnership between Ford and Canada helps to position us as a global leader in the EV supply chain for decades to come,” said François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development of Canada.

The announcement is a major shot in the arm for the Ford Government’s strategy of developing an end-to-end EV industry that encompasses mining rare minerals used in the production of EV batteries, through to vehicle assembly. It follows closely on the announcement by Volkswagen of a new EV battery plant in St.Thomas.

Previous post Amid Chinese donation Controversy, Board and management of Trudeau Foundation steps down

Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent Posts

News

Lights, Competition, Construction on Hamilton’s Waterfront 

April 12, 2023
Arts

Celebrate Earth Day and World Book Day with gritLIT, which begins April 19

April 12, 2023
News

Halton Police score major drug haul with two arrested and two suspects wanted

April 12, 2023
Politics

Was the WE Charity “scandal” a media lynching?

April 12, 2023

Related Articles

Business

Torstar Publisher issues call to action to combat the crisis in local news

Torstar Publisher Jordan Bitove used a Canadian Club luncheon as a platform...

By April 1, 2023
Business

Burlington Chamber of Commerce Announces 2023 Business Excellence Award Finalists

The Burlington Chamber of Commerce has announced the finalists for its 2023...

By March 20, 2023
Business

HIEC staging Women as Career Coaches Event

The Halton Industry Education Council is staging in-person Women As Career Coaches...

By March 19, 2023
Business

Burlington Chamber Business after 5 at new Bosch Rexroth facility

The Burlington Chamber of Commerce held its Business after 5 Wednesday March...

By March 19, 2023