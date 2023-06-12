Food4Kids and other Hamilton agencies share in Trillium Funding

A number of Hamilton organizations will share in $1,1 million in grant funding through the Ontario Trillium Foundation’s Resilient Communities Fund.

One of them was Food4Kids Hamilton, an organization that partners with 75 Hamilton elementary and secondary schools to provide nutritious meals to more than 1,400 students that are at-risk of going hungry.

“We are very grateful to be the recipient of a $10,000 Resilient Communities Fund grant from the Ontario Trillium Foundation,” said Cathy Haan, Executive Director of Food4Kids Hamilton. “With the funding from this grant, we will continue to build our sustainability by creating meaningful and engaging video content designed to raise awareness of student food insecurity in Hamilton.”

• Local recipients of Resilient Communities Fund grants include:

o Cancer Assistance Program: $198,600

o Communaute Congolaise de Hamilton: $66,500

o Food4Kids Hamilton: $10,000

o Hamilton Music Collective: $199,900

o L’Arche Hamilton: $120,200

o Portuguese Support Services for Quality Living: $47,300

o Stewart Memorial Church: $99,900

o T.E.A.D. Equestrian Association for the Disabled: $23,000

o The Baby Depot: $40,300

o The Children’s Aid Society of Hamilton: $160,000

o YMCA Hamilton/Burlington/Brantford: $141,600

The Resilient Communities Fund is administered by the Ontario Trillium Foundation (OTF) – an agency of the Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Sport. This fund has supported 3,048 projects across Ontario since it was first announced in August 2020.