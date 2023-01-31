Wednesday , 1 February 2023
Fresh Perspective for Hamilton, Burlington and surrounding areas Fresh Perspective for Hamilton, Burlington and surrounding areas
Home Arts Fold, Soak, Paint, the art of the discarded
ArtsNews

Fold, Soak, Paint, the art of the discarded

January 31, 20232 Mins read157 Views

The far from precious work by artist Warren Hoyano now on view at the You Me Gallery on James Street North captures us with its raw beauty.

  One piece covers almost an entire wall at the gallery. With its raw edges, folds, wrinkles and marks streaking from corner to corner it looks like a map reflecting the worries of the world.

  The big piece is made of paper patched together like a fragile, mended garment.

  Though watercolour is the medium of choice for Hoyano, not for him is tidy 20 by 30-inch watercolour paper, nor the protection offered by framing and glass.

  “I like things that might be discarded,” Hoyano says to a group assembled at the gallery.

Artist Warren Hoyano talking about his work at the You Me Gallery PHOTO KATHY RENWALD

  He uses rolls of paper for his work, the bigger the better. In his process the paper is folded or rolled, wetted, and wrinkled, and  marked with a palette knife, brush, or even a “cola” pen. The “cola” pen is made by cutting a nib shape from a pop can and lashing it to a chopstick. The mark it makes after dipping in pigment is delightfully unpredictable the artist says.

  He handles his work like its next use might be wrapping a set of dishes. He shows a painting than squishes it into a corner as he grabs another to show us. This casual, practical way of handling his pieces finds its way into the way he describes his work.

  It starts with a vision, and then “I fit the vision to the size of the paper,” he says.

  The biggest piece could be viewed as a map where none of the directions make sense. Lines arc like comets across the paper, blobs of colour, and they are few, are like old maps of the world, where countries came and went as invasions and conquering armies changed the course of history.

  In one corner a piece suspended from the ceiling is bound in string like a hastily made backpack. Does it belong to a person fleeing a war zone, or a homeless person living on there street? Hoyano’s work gives you the space to find your own meaning.

  Adding to a feeling of impermanence is the way the pieces are mounted to the wall with earth magnets clinging to nonferrous metal strips. The work appears to float with no visible means of support.

  When asked if he worries about how long these pieces, some created on non-archival paper, will last Hoyano gives the only appropriate response.

  “It will last my lifetime.”

———————————————————————————————————————————————

Warren Hoyano

Folded Pieces: Maps of a Blind Brush

runs through February at the You Me Gallery

330 James St. N. Viewing is through the gallery window or by appointment.

https://youmegallery.com/

Previous post Four Millgrove residents busted for stolen luxury vehicles and contraband

Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent Posts

Opinion

Opinion: On Liberal ‘Gang-Green’ courting Mike Schreiner

January 31, 2023
News

Cold Weather Alert declared: list of sheltering spaces

January 31, 2023
News

Hamilton Black History Month gets big kickoff at City Hall event

January 31, 2023
News

Three major blazes in just over a day under investigation

January 31, 2023

Related Articles

News

Cold Weather Alert declared: list of sheltering spaces

The Medical Officer of Health for the City of Hamilton has issued...

By January 31, 2023
News

Hamilton Black History Month gets big kickoff at City Hall event

Black History Month begins on the first of February, but it was...

By January 31, 2023
News

Three major blazes in just over a day under investigation

It’s been a hectic two days for Hamilton fire as they have...

By January 31, 2023
News

Bulldogs heading down 403 to Brantford

The Hamilton Bulldogs will spend the next three seasons as the Brantford...

By January 31, 2023