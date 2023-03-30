Flood watch issued ahead of heavy rainfall expected Friday

The sudden snow melt over the past week has prompted Hamilton Conservation Authority (HCA) to issue a Flood Watch.

Water levels and flows in the Spencer Creek watershed are currently well above normal, as a result of recent rain and snowmelt.

HCA is advising that water levels and flows in the Spencer Creek watershed are expected to increase further, as a result of the rain forecasted for Friday and Saturday (March 31 and April 1). Localized watercourse flooding of low-lying areas that typically flood during higher water levels is expected to occur.

In addition, this rain has the potential to result in significant watercourse flooding in the Spencer Creek watershed.

On Friday (March 31), the Hamilton area is expected to receive between 11 and 20 mm of rain. On Saturday (April 1), up to an additional 11 mm of rain is expected. In addition, the remaining snowpack is expected to completely melt during this event.

HCA reminds residents to exercise caution near all water bodies and structures such as bridges, culverts and dams during this time. Above normal water levels, faster moving water, rapidly changing levels and flows, and slippery banks may pose significant hazards. Adults are advised to keep children and pets away from water bodies at this time.

There are no significant flooding concerns for watersheds other than Spencer Creek, at this time. However, water levels and flows in these watercourses are expected to increase significantly. Localized watercourse flooding of low-lying areas that typically flood during higher water levels may occur.