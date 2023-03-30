Thursday , 30 March 2023
Fresh Perspective for Hamilton, Burlington and surrounding areas Fresh Perspective for Hamilton, Burlington and surrounding areas
Home News Flood watch issued ahead of heavy rainfall expected Friday
News

Flood watch issued ahead of heavy rainfall expected Friday

March 30, 20231 Mins read136 Views

The sudden snow melt over the past week has prompted Hamilton Conservation Authority (HCA) to issue a Flood Watch. 

Water levels and flows in the Spencer Creek watershed are currently well above normal, as a result of recent rain and snowmelt. 

HCA is advising that water levels and flows in the Spencer Creek watershed are expected to increase further, as a result of the rain forecasted for Friday and Saturday (March 31 and April 1).  Localized watercourse flooding of low-lying areas that typically flood during higher water levels is expected to occur.

In addition, this rain has the potential to result in significant watercourse flooding in the Spencer Creek watershed.

On Friday (March 31), the Hamilton area is expected to receive between 11 and 20 mm of rain.  On Saturday (April 1), up to an additional 11 mm of rain is expected.  In addition, the remaining snowpack is expected to completely melt during this event.

HCA reminds residents  to exercise caution near all water bodies and structures such as bridges, culverts and dams during this time.  Above normal water levels, faster moving water, rapidly changing levels and flows, and slippery banks may pose significant hazards.  Adults are advised to keep children and pets away from water bodies at this time.

There are no significant flooding concerns for watersheds other than Spencer Creek, at this time. However, water levels and flows in these watercourses are expected to increase significantly. Localized watercourse flooding of low-lying areas that typically flood during higher water levels may occur.

Previous post Opinion: City Budget--there has to be a better way

Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent Posts

Arts

ARTISTS – SELLING your art in a gallery

March 30, 2023
News

Flood watch issued ahead of heavy rainfall expected Friday

March 30, 2023
Opinion

Opinion: City Budget–there has to be a better way

March 30, 2023
News

Update: Hamilton Fire kept busy with two rural blazes, one involving multiple fire departments

March 30, 2023

Related Articles

News

Update: Hamilton Fire kept busy with two rural blazes, one involving multiple fire departments

The Hamilton Fire department was kept busy Thursday morning with two major...

By March 30, 2023
News

Police nab probationer in February residential arson that resulted in injuries

Hamilton Police have arrested a 50-year-old man in relation to a residential...

By March 30, 2023
News

Hamilton 2023 budget gets final approval

Hamilton’s 2023 budget got final approval Wednesday by a 10-6 margin. A...

By March 29, 2023
NewsPolitics

Esther Pauls addresses her conflict issue with fellow councillors

There a little discomfort evident at Wednesday’s GIC meeting as the report...

By March 29, 2023