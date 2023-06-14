Five-year drought comes to an end as Golden Knights take Stanley Cup

Wednesday , 14 June 2023
June 14, 20231 Mins read120 Views
Hamiltonian Vito Sgro Ready for the big game to start

 The curse of the Florida Panthers came to an ignominious end Wednesday night as the Las Vegas Golden Knights scored early and often to win the Stanley Cup in a 9-3 romp. The Knights captured hockey’s top prize after only five years in the NHL with Maple Leaf and Sabre castoffs Jack Eichel and Phill Kessel as key players.  Former Maple Leaf forward Phil Kessel couldn’t help but remind Toronto fans and media that he now has his name three times on the Stanley Cup—not bad for a guy Toronto said couldn’t win.

After the game and the cup presentation Kessel and a number of his teammates headed for the Vegas Strip and paraded the cup through nightclubs.

NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman (rt) prepares to award the Stanley Cup to the Las Vegas Golden Knights
Crowd gathers outside the T-Mobile Arena

Before the game Las Vegas Metro police arrested a man who threatened a mass shooting at the Stanley Cup Final hours before the Vegas Golden Knights clinched the championship but other than that it was a jubilant but law-abiding crowd both inside and outside the arena.

Hamiltonian Vito Sgro who attended the game, and saw his first in-person presentation of the Stanley Cup, told the Bay Observer, “there were 19,000 people inside the arena and at least 10,000 outside and it was completely peaceful—no bad behavior, no arrests.” Unlike when he visits Canadian arenas, NHL Commission Gary Bettman got a warm welcome from the Vegas fans as he presented the Stanley Cup to the victors.

It’s expected there will be a victory parade Saturday evening.

The number one song on the CHUM chart on May 2nd 1967, when Toronto last won the Stanley Cup was Somethin’ Stupid by Nancy and Frank Sinatra. Nancy Sinatra is 83.

Previous post YWCA Walk a mile in My Shoes event exceeds fundraising expectations

