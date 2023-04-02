Five arrested in daylight gun incident on east mountain

Four young people were arrested on gun charges Saturday, two of them underage teens after Hamilton police were called to the area of Candlewood Drive and Rymal Road East, in upper Stoney Creek for a firearm related incident.

During the investigation two firearms were seized and five individuals were arrested, four males aged 22, 18, 17, and 16 and one female 22-years-of-age.

There were no physical injuries during this incident. There is no continued risk to public safety.

Anyone with any information that you believe could assist police with this investigation are asked to contact Detective Constable Tom Kersgens at 905-546-3885.

To provide information anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit anonymous tips online at http://www.crimestoppershamilton.com.