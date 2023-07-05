First steps in major nuclear power expansion in Ontario

In what would be the first major nuclear power development in Ontario in decades, the Ontario government is starting pre-development work at the Bruce nuclear Power to locate a major expansion that would increase the Plant’s output by almost 60 percent. It would be the first large-scale nuclear build in over three decades.

“Our government’s open for business approach has led to unprecedented investments across the province, from electric vehicles and battery manufacturing to critical minerals to green steel,” said Todd Smith, Minister of Energy. “With our plan already in place to meet demand this decade, we are starting the pre-development work to identify future generation options, including reliable, affordable and clean nuclear energy, that will power our province into the future.”

For the first time since 2005, Ontario’s electricity demand is rising. Experts at Ontario’s Independent Electricity System Operator (IESO) have recommended the province begin planning, siting and environmental assessment work for long-lead assets, including nuclear power, to meet increasing electricity demand in the 2030s and beyond.

Federal approval is the first step in a comprehensive process for approving and building new nuclear power generation projects, which could take a decade or longer.

Said Mike Rencheck, President and CEO of Bruce Power. “We are starting the federal Impact Assessment process to look at new nuclear generation on our site now, to maximize the future optionality for clean electricity in the province.”

This pre-development work will help evaluate the suitability of the site by examining the impacts of a new facility on the environment, the public and Indigenous communities. It will take several years to complete, involving significant public input and consultations with Indigenous communities, and is a pre-requisite for the Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission’s multi-stage licensing process for new large-scale nuclear stations.