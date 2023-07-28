First signs this year of West Nile virus in Hamilton

A batch of mosquitoes trapped this week in Hamilton tested positive for West Nile virus. These are the first West Nile virus positive mosquitos for Hamilton this year, prompting Hamilton’s Medical Officer of Health to move the West Nile virus risk from low to moderate.

Residents are reminded to protect themselves against mosquito bites and to remove standing water from private property to prevent mosquito breeding.

The City of Hamilton continually assesses the risk for human illness as part of a comprehensive West Nile Virus surveillance and prevention program. The City has recently completed a second round of larviciding treatments on city street catch basins, in addition to ongoing treatment of surface waters on public land.

While most people infected with West Nile virus will have no symptoms (approximately 80 per cent), others including older adults or those with weakened immune systems may experience West Nile fever (~20 per cent) or they may develop more severe illness including inflammation of the brain or the lining of the brain (~1 per cent). For any infection, if symptoms do occur, they appear two to 14 days after being bitten by an infected mosquito.

Protect yourself and your family from mosquitoes:

• Avoid being bitten by mosquitoes.

• Use a mosquito repellent (bug spray) containing DEET or Icaridin.

• Avoid areas where mosquitoes are known to be present or cover up by wearing light coloured long sleeves and long pants when in mosquito areas such as wooded areas, on the golf course, or in the garden, especially at dawn and dusk when mosquitoes are most active.

• Reduce mosquito breeding sites by removing standing water at least weekly from your property.