First nuclear bomb deployed in war on this date in 1945

On this date in 1945 an American B29 Superfortress piloted by Col. Paul Tibbets, dropped an atomic bomb on the Japanese city of Hiroshima. The bombing came only three weeks after the very first version of the bomb had been detonated at the Trinity test site at Alamogordo, New Mexico. Three days later, a second bomb was dropped on Nagasaki. it’s estimated roughly 70,000 to 135,000 people died in Hiroshima and 60,000 to 80,000 people died in Nagasaki, both from acute exposure to the blasts and from long-term side effects of radiation. The bombing was approved by US President Harry Truman who had only been in office four months following the death of Franklin Roosevelt.

In making the decision, Truman overrode advice from some of his key military staff. General Douglas MacArthur and other top military commanders favored continuing the conventional bombing of Japan already in effect and following up with a massive invasion, codenamed “Operation Downfall.” They advised Truman that such an invasion would result in U.S. casualties of up to 1 million. In order to avoid such a high casualty rate, Truman decided–over the moral reservations of Secretary of War Henry Stimson, General Dwight Eisenhower and a number of the Manhattan Project scientists–to use the atomic bomb in the hopes of bringing the war to a quick end.

Paul Tibbets photo of the aftermath of the bombing of Hiroshims

When the first bomb was dropped Truman was on the ship Augusta, returning from the peace conference at Potsdam, where tensions with the Soviet Union were already beginning to manifest themselves. He didn’t receive confirmation of the attack until 16 hours later. Truman marched quickly to the wardroom, where the Augusta’s officers were lunching. In a voice “tense with excitement,” according to one man present, Truman said, “We have just dropped a bomb on Japan which has more power than 20,000 tons of TNT. It was an overwhelming success.” All over the ship, the mood soared among sailors. It could be summed up in a sentence spoken by one of them that afternoon: “I guess I’ll go home sooner now.”

Mackenzie King (L) at Quebec Conference with Pres. Roosevelt and Churchill

As Vice President, Harry Truman had been kept in the dark about the Manhattan Project, as the program to create the atomic bomb was named. But, amazingly, the Canadian Prime Minister Mackenzie King appeared to have known about the project, apparently first hearing about the possibility at the Quebec Conference in 1943, attended by President Roosevelt and British Prime Minister Churchill. He wrote in his diary, “I had it in my mind that there was no doubt that this would come very soon and that the atomic bomb would be used this week. The whole business was referred to as the greatest achievement in science. I think it was an equally great achievement in secrecy—a tremendous secret to have kept over four years.”

President Truman (C) with Josef Stalin and Winston Churchill

Even allowing for the strong racial animus against Japan rampant in North America during the war, King’s later diary entry does not hold up well for a man notorious for deep religious feelings as he wrote, “We now see what might have come to the British race had the German scientists won the race (to create the bomb) It is fortunate the use of the bomb should have been upon the Japanese rather than upon the white races of Europe.”

On August 15, Emperor Hirohito announced Japan’s unconditional surrender, bringing World War II to a close.