Tuesday , 20 June 2023
Update: Fiery Luxury car crash sends man to hospital, closes the Linc

June 19, 20231 Mins read482 Views

A two-vehicle collision that sent a 24-year-old to hospital with life-threatening injuries has also resulted in the partial closure of the Lincoln Alexander Expressway.

 A 2023 Mercedes YCG, driven by a 16-year-old G2 driver, collided into a 2022 Lexus IS, driven by a 24-yr-old Hamilton man who was eastbound on the Lincoln Alexander Parkway.

The Mercedes vehicle was travelling at a high rate of speed when it contacted the Lexus, which rolled several times before coming to rest. The Mercedes flipped onto its roof and eventually came to rest approximately 150m further east from the Lexus.

The 24-yr-old male driver of the Lexus suffered life threatening injuries and was transported to hospital. The 16-yr-old driver of the Mercedes and his passenger reported minor injuries.

The westbound direction of the Lincoln Alexander Parkway has reopened. The eastbound lanes will remain closed until the City of Hamilton completes debris cleanup and road repairs.

The crash occurred as a vehicle was attempting to merge onto the Linc from the Upper James Street ramp. The two vehicles collided, one bursting into flames. The westbound roadway was reopened but the eastbound road is expected to be closed for several hours as workers repair road damage caused by the fire.

