Sunday , 26 February 2023
Home Opinion Finally, Halton School Board taking small steps to address teacher dress controversy
Opinion

Finally, Halton School Board taking small steps to address teacher dress controversy

February 25, 20231 Mins read116 Views

It has taken what seems like a lifetime, but the Halton District School Board may be making its first moves to deal with a teacher who has been appearing in class wearing a gigantic pair of prosthetic breasts. The Board’s failure to deal with the issue has resulted in ridicule from media across the world including late-night talk shows. In addition, Education Minister Stephen Lecce has demanded the board take action. Finally, trustees instructed class to come up with a code of conduct that would address the situation. Interestingly, the board already has a dress code for students that prohibits the display of nipples or genitals but staff had told trustees a similar code for teachers could have legal repercussions

The Board has posted an agenda that contains a two-page policy statement that is up for discussion and public feedback.

Among other language the paper has two paragraphs that could be interpreted as justification for a teacher dress code:

“The purpose of this Policy is to consolidate and affirm existing expectations regarding staff professionalism, including dress and decorum, at board and school settings and at school-based activities, focusing on the importance of demonstrating, through personal presentation, respect for public education and each student’s right to learn in a safe, inclusive and accepting environment.

The Supreme Court of Canada has stated that teachers occupy a unique position of trust, confidence and responsibility in society, and exert considerable influence over their students as a result of their positions. The Court has recognized that the conduct of a teacher bears directly upon the community’s perception of the ability of a teacher to fulfil a position of trust and influence, and upon the community’s confidence in the public school system…”

Some critics and even the board Vice Chair are not happy with the lack of specificity in the proposed policy, but the board’s superintendent of human resources, Sari Taha told the Toronto Star that a more detailed policy will be developed based on feedback received.

