Federal funding will help spruce up Barton Street storefronts

The “Anything is Possible on Barton” project was selected for the My Main Street Community Activator program to activate storefronts with local public art in the Barton Village Business Improvement Area (BIA).

Through the Government of Canada’s My Main Street Community Activator, delivered by the Canadian Urban Institute (CUI), the City of Hamilton the aim of the project is to create a more vibrant neighbourhood setting that can draw visitors and increase foot traffic to shops, restaurants and public spaces.

“Anything is Possible on Barton” storefront activation will animate a series of vacant storefronts along Barton Street. These pop-up windows will share the story of this community and cultivate its identity as a place that values art and culture.

Through a public call for proposals, a maximum of 15 creative artworks will be installed throughout the BIA based on themes that represent the community such as spaces, inclusivity, people, and Barton in the past, present and future. The aim of this initiative is to animate the streetscape and share stories of the neighbourhood while increasing foot traffic and community engagement in the area.

“Supporting our main streets and business improvement areas is a key priority for the City of Hamilton. The My Main Street program will not only create a vibrant urban main street in Barton Village, but will also provide an opportunity for community storytelling and engagement with local businesses. I look forward to experiencing the installations by our local artists and the vitality of the street.”

– Norm Schleehahn, Director of Economic Development, City of Hamilton.

The “Anything is Possible on Barton” art installation will allow local artists to tell the varied stories of Barton St.. We hope the installation brings individuals to the neighbourhood to learn more about this historic district and see it as the true intersection of arts, culture and community. Equitable growth is important to us here on Barton St., and we hope this installation reflects that.

– Jessica Myers, Executive Director, Barton Village Business Improvement Area

The installation of the artwork is planned for late September and will officially be available for public viewing from mid-October through November 2022.