Tuesday , 24 January 2023
Federal cash will support increased cargo capacity at Hamilton Airport

January 23, 2023
Hamilton Airport CEO Cathie Puckering thanking Minister Alghabra for federal funding

Hamilton Airport’s cargo business has been a consistent success story for the operator, Tradeport, with ever-growing cargo volumes making YHM one of Canada’s top cargo handlers. To meet the growing needs of the cargo operation.  Minister of Transport, the Omar Alghabra, and the Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario Filomena Tassi, announced an investment of up to nearly $23.5 million under the National Trade Corridors Fund for an expansion and sustainability project at the John C. Munro Hamilton International Airport. The Ministers are in Hamilton as part of the three-day federal cabinet retreat taking place in Hamilton.

Ministers and guests tour a new Cargojet freighter

This project, which will cost close to $47 million, will allow the Hamilton International Airport to:

  • handle increased cargo operations by improving and expanding airfield capacity;
  • increase de-icing capacity; and
  • build a new independent road to reduce congestion.

This investment will have significant economic and employment benefits for the region, such as reducing supply chain congestion, facilitating the movement of goods and creating more jobs.

