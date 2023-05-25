Federal cash will bolster Hamilton’s affordable housing stock

Hamilton’s affordable housing stock received a boost Wednesday as a result of the Federal government and City of Hamilton investing over $180 million to build 497 homes in the municipality.

The federal government is providing more than $122 million through its National Housing Strategy’s programs for three projects in Hamilton.

8 Roxanne, a mixed income apartment building with 103 units, including 12 accessible units. The project received $7.1 million in federal funding through the National Housing Co-Investment Fund, a $15 million loan from the City of Hamilton, and $6.7 million from City Housing Hamilton.

Construction of the building is expected to be completed by June 2024.

The Roxborough Affordable Rentals project located at 16 and 22 Roxanne for women and their childrenls will have 352 units, 76 of which will be accessible.

Another housing project the governments are offering money to is located at 1620 Main Street. The 42-unit building will provide a home for women and their children. It has received $10.8 million in federal funding through the Major Cities Stream under the Rapid Housing Initiative.

With Minister Tassi in making the announcement were MP’s Lisa Hepfner and Hamilton East-Stoney Creek MP Chad Collins who talked about his childhood growing up in City Housing Hamilton properties nearby.