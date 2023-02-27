Federal cash for Mac to train and upskill nearly 340 aerospace workers

Filomena Tassi, Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario (FedDev Ontario) and local MPs Lisa Hepfner and Chad Collins announced an investment of over $3.8 million for McMaster University. McMaster will deliver a two-year targeted training.

Through partnerships with Mohawk College Enterprise, Downsview Aerospace Innovation and Research, the Ontario Aerospace Council, Women in Aerospace Canada, as well as employers and industry experts, the curriculum will help participating employers and SMEs improve productivity and efficiency through training and upskilling focused on the integration of technology in the workplace, allowing them to better understand their environmental impact and make efforts in greening their operations.

McMaster University is working with Indigenous organizations to help make outreach, engagement and participation easier for Indigenous people in manufacturing and aerospace training programs, with the intent of making skilled jobs more accessible.

It is anticipated that nearly 340 aerospace professionals will receive the training and tools they need to grow in the industry, 100 of which will be Indigenous learners.

Ontario’s aerospace industry has over 200 firms, employs more than 44,000 workers and is responsible for more than $6 billion in revenues.