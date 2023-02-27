Monday , 27 February 2023
Fresh Perspective for Hamilton, Burlington and surrounding areas Fresh Perspective for Hamilton, Burlington and surrounding areas
Home Business Federal cash for Mac to train and upskill nearly 340 aerospace workers
Business

Federal cash for Mac to train and upskill nearly 340 aerospace workers

February 27, 20231 Mins read72 Views

Filomena Tassi, Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario (FedDev Ontario) and local MPs Lisa Hepfner and Chad Collins announced an investment of over $3.8 million for McMaster University. McMaster will deliver a two-year targeted training.

Through partnerships with Mohawk College Enterprise, Downsview Aerospace Innovation and Research, the Ontario Aerospace Council, Women in Aerospace Canada, as well as employers and industry experts, the curriculum will help participating employers and SMEs improve productivity and efficiency through training and upskilling focused on the integration of technology in the workplace, allowing them to better understand their environmental impact and make efforts in greening their operations.

McMaster University is working with Indigenous organizations to help make outreach, engagement and participation easier for Indigenous people in manufacturing and aerospace training programs, with the intent of making skilled jobs more accessible.

It is anticipated that nearly 340 aerospace professionals will receive the training and tools they need to grow in the industry, 100 of which will be Indigenous learners.

Ontario’s aerospace industry has over 200 firms, employs more than 44,000 workers and is responsible for more than $6 billion in revenues.

Previous post Mitzie Hunter rules out Liberal leadership bid

Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent Posts

News

Family sustained injuries fleeing fire set by arsonist

February 27, 2023
Business

Federal cash for Mac to train and upskill nearly 340 aerospace workers

February 27, 2023
Politics

Mitzie Hunter rules out Liberal leadership bid

February 27, 2023
News

Halton Police have arrested one of the suspects responsible for Milton carjacking rampage

February 27, 2023

Related Articles

Business

Mohawk College-based network offering training in the skills of the future

MP Filomena Tassi was on hand in Hamilton Wednesday to announce the...

By February 23, 2023
Business

High-Speed rail inching along with announcement of Request for Qualifications

Half a century after CN, and later VIA first raised hopes of...

By February 18, 2023
Business

West End Home Builders tops in Canada

The West End Home Builders’ Association received the Home Builders’ Association of...

By February 18, 2023
Business

Jordan Bitove Assumes Full Ownership of Torstar

Its now official; a final arbitration award makes  Jordan Bitove  the owner...

By February 12, 2023