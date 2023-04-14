Saturday , 15 April 2023
Fatal Collision between motorcycle and vehicle
News

Fatal Collision between motorcycle and vehicle

April 14, 20231 Mins read189 Views

A collision between a motorcycle and a vehicle has claimed the life of a person riding as a passenger on the motorcycle. Thursday, shortly after 9:30 p.m., a Yamaha motorcycle was travelling northbound on Upper James Street approaching Twenty Road.  The motorcycle, carrying a driver and a passenger, collided with a southbound Toyota SUV.

The passenger was thrown from the motorcycle and later pronounced dead in hospital.  The motorcycle driver was transported to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the SUV was treated in hospital before being released.

The HPS Collision Reconstruction Unit has taken carriage of the investigation. The affected stretch of Upper James Street was closed for several hours for investigation.

Hamilton Police investigation uncovered evidence of a third vehicle whose involvement is still undetermined. If you have any information that you believe could assist police with the identification of the third vehicle or with the investigation into this collision, you are asked to contact the Collision Reconstruction Unit at 905-546-4753.

To provide information anonymously, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit your anonymous tips online at www.crimestoppershamilton.com

