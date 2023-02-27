Family sustained injuries fleeing fire set by arsonist

Hamilton Police say a fire that forced a family to flee a Sanford Avenue house was deliberately set. On Monday, February 13, at approximately 9:50 p.m., Hamilton Police and emergency partners responded to a multi-unit residential fire at 48 Sanford Avenue South in Hamilton.

During evacuation, the residents were unable to exit the front door and had to jump out a second story window. The family including a young child suffered injuries as a result.

A suspect was captured on video setting the fire and is described as male white, medium build, wearing dark pants, dark jacket and a dark toque with a headlamp.

Investigators are encouraging the responsible party to seek legal counsel and turn themselves in.

Anyone with any information that could assist Police with the investigation are asked to contact Sergeant George Gallant by calling 905-540-5085.

To provide information anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit anonymous tips online at http://www.crimestoppershamilton.com