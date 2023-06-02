Family of slain Stoney Creek couple issue public statement

The families of 27-year-old Carissa MacDonald and 28-year-old Aaron Stone, who died last weekend in a shooting incident with their landlord have asked Hamilton police to release a statement on their behalf.

“Carissa and Aaron were two beautiful souls. They were such family oriented people who were so full of life and love. They loved their family, friends, each other, their fur baby Max and their time spent enjoying the outdoors and nature. They were days away from moving into their new home and starting the next chapter of their lives. They took pride in their home and always paid their bills on time. They were planning on getting married this summer. They were hardworking, honest, giving people who would do anything in their power to help anyone who needed it. They were respectable, responsible, law-abiding citizens. Carissa was very dedicated to her career, she loved her job, her school family and all of “her kids” as she called them. Her passion outside of the outdoors was her career. Aaron was very well respected in his union and he had just finished his five years of education, he passed his exams with flying colours and was planning to write his ticket. He possessed so much knowledge inside his profession. After a long day of work, Aaron could always be found working on his truck or tinkering around doing some kind of mechanic work. When they weren’t excelling and enjoying their careers they could be found camping and enjoying time with friends and family. Anyone who crossed paths with Aaron or Carissa knew that the special bond they shared with each other and their family and friends is something that everyone will be able to carry with them and cherish forever. Both of them had a heart of gold, imagine when you put those two hearts together. What happened to Carissa and Aaron was truly an act of unnecessary violence and they will be dearly missed by all those who had the pleasure of knowing them.”

Hamilton Police have now cleared the scene at 322 Jones Road in Stoney Creek. Detectives continue to interview witnesses, neighbours and 911 callers, as well as investigating the background of the accused. No additional information will be released as it relates to the homicides in order to protect the integrity of the SIU investigation.

Anyone with any information, and have not yet reached out to police, are asked to contact Detective Robert DiIanni at 905-546-3836.

To provide information anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit anonymous tips online