Monday , 7 August 2023
Fresh Perspective for Hamilton, Burlington and surrounding areas Fresh Perspective for Hamilton, Burlington and surrounding areas
Home News Family last saw missing woman in May.
News

Family last saw missing woman in May.

August 5, 20231 Mins read377 Views

Hamilton Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating 30-year-old Vanessa Ray

Vanessa was reported missing by her family on July 24, 2023. She is described as five-foot-three and 114 pounds with brown eyes, brown hair. Vanessa has a cat tattoo on her right thigh and the word “blessed” on the right side of her abdomen.

Venessa is known to travel around the province and was last in contact with friends and family in May. Police are concerned for her wellbeing.

Anyone who can provide any information are asked to contact the on-duty Staff Sergeant at 905-546-3886.

To provide information anonymously, call Crime Stoppers at 1 800 222 8477 or submit anonymous tips online at www.crimestoppershamilton.com

Previous post Halton Police officers lauded for rescuing man from burning car

Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent Posts

News

City shutdown threatened if labour agreement isn’t reached

August 7, 2023
News

Luxury home proposal not right for quiet Burlington street: residents

August 7, 2023
News

Storefront conversion to residential sought for King Street block

August 6, 2023
News

First nuclear bomb deployed in war on this date in 1945

August 6, 2023

Related Articles

News

City shutdown threatened if labour agreement isn’t reached

As one major work stoppage in Hamilton comes to an end another...

ByAugust 7, 2023
News

Luxury home proposal not right for quiet Burlington street: residents

Editor’s note: At one end of the housing spectrum is homelessness and...

ByAugust 7, 2023
News

Storefront conversion to residential sought for King Street block

In what might be a precedent for some of the abandoned commercial...

ByAugust 6, 2023
News

First nuclear bomb deployed in war on this date in 1945

On this date in 1945 an American B29 Superfortress piloted by Col....

ByAugust 6, 2023