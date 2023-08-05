Family last saw missing woman in May.

Hamilton Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating 30-year-old Vanessa Ray

Vanessa was reported missing by her family on July 24, 2023. She is described as five-foot-three and 114 pounds with brown eyes, brown hair. Vanessa has a cat tattoo on her right thigh and the word “blessed” on the right side of her abdomen.

Venessa is known to travel around the province and was last in contact with friends and family in May. Police are concerned for her wellbeing.

Anyone who can provide any information are asked to contact the on-duty Staff Sergeant at 905-546-3886.

To provide information anonymously, call Crime Stoppers at 1 800 222 8477 or submit anonymous tips online at www.crimestoppershamilton.com