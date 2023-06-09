False home alarms will cost you in Halton

In line with moves made by agencies across Ontario in recent years, the Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) today announced key updates to the administration of its Alarm Program.

Effective Thursday, June 15th, homeowners and commercial operators will no longer be able to register nor renew their premises for alarm response at a discounted rate. Premises will also no longer be subject to a suspension from the Alarm Program for repeated false alarms, enabling police officers to provide uninterrupted protection and service whenever they are dispatched to an address.

The HRPS currently responds to all activated alarms – including false alarms that are unintentionally activated for a number of reasons. Investigating these alarms is time-consuming and diverts valuable officer resources from frontline duties. Approximately 98% of alarm calls received are deemed false.

New fees and processes

All cost recovery fees for false alarms will continue to be charged directly to the alarm monitoring company that represents the home or business owner. The charge levied for all alarms requesting HRPS dispatch and which are found by the Service to be false will now be $197.75 ($175.00 plus $22.75 HST).

The fee will not apply for any alarm that is deemed by police to be caused by a criminal offence, medical or fire emergency.

A transition period will be in place for premises for those currently registered for the Alarm Program. These premises will continue to be charged based on the historical rates and program until their term ends, at which time they will be unable to renew and will fall under the new alarm program rates.

Those with questions pertaining to the Alarm Program are advised contact their alarm service provider directly.

Additional information about changes to HRPS’ Alarm Program, as well as useful tips on purchasing an alarm and preventing false alarms is available at https://www.haltonpolice.ca/en/services-and-reporting/alarm-registry.aspx.