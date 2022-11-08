Expert will help Halton Police improve hate crime response

Halton community members are being invited to participate in confidential, third-party survey into the Halton Police’s response to hate crime in the region. The Halton Regional Police have engaged prominent third-party consultant, Dr. Barbara Perry. Dr. Perry is the Director of the Centre on Hate, Bias and Extremism and is recognized internationally for her ground-breaking work in this field.

Dr. Perry’s study will include an analysis of HRPS’ policy mandates, reporting mechanisms, and annual reports, as well as interviews with Service personnel, and community members who are most likely to be subjected to or impacted by hate.

Halton Residents Invited to Participate in Survey

In addition to the above and to help understand broader community perceptions regarding HRPS’ management of hate crime, Dr. Perry is extending an invitation to members of the community – including those who live in Halton or who have had interactions with the HRPS in the context of hate and/or bias motivated incidents – to participate in a short, confidential survey.

The survey can be completed from now until December 2, 2022, at https://bit.ly/policinghatecrimehrps.

Those with questions or comments regarding the study are encouraged to reach out to Dr. Perry directly via email at Barbara.Perry@ontariotechu.ca.