Experienced climber needed for Peregrine Falcon Watch

It’s well past 25 years since Peregrine Falcons were first noticed nesting at the upper reaches of the Sheraton Hotel in downtown Hamilton, and since then the Hamilton Naturalists Club volunteers have been keeping watch over the hatchlings and banding them.

Part of that work involves having an experienced climber lower themselves to the 18th-floor ledge where the nest is located, remove the chicks long enough for them to be banded and then returned to the nest.

Hamilton Falcon Watch has announced that their long-time climber has retired and now they are looking for a replacement. The climber must have their own gear and be available May 18 in the late morning and early afternoon. Insurance is covered and the climber will be paid.

Interested parties can contact @HamiltonFalconwatch