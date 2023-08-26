Saturday , 26 August 2023
News

Encampment has forced Whitehern to operate on reduced schedule

August 26, 20231 Mins read146 Views

The presence of a large homeless encampment on its western wall has forced Whitehern to make a significant adjustment in its hours of operation.

A staff communication report says

“In recent months the site has experienced the cancellation of bookings involving exterior photography because of site conditions. In response a hold was placed on taking new bookings. The situation around the site continues to be challenging however and there has also been a decline in walk-in attendance. Given the decline in attendance and bookings, the operating hours for Whitehern Historic House & Garden will be temporarily adjusted. Effective August 1, 2023, and continuing until further notice, the museum will be open by online appointment only from Sunday to Friday and will continue to be closed on Mondays as at present. The site will be open for regular operating hours on Saturdays, which have historically been the day of highest visitation during the summer months and guided tours will be offered for which tickets can be purchased online and at the door.

Encampment on the west side of Whitehern

During this time, site staff will be focusing on project work, outreach, and interpretive planning in support of the Hamilton Civic Museum Strategy. Tourism and Culture staff will continue to carry out daily maintenance and building checks. Contract security patrols will also be maintained.”

Whitehern Hours of Operation:

Sunday-Friday : By online appointment only

Mondays: Closed

Saturdays: Open

