Emergency Housing, Waterfront Trust discussed on Bill Kelly Show

Hamilton’s 2023 budget is close to being finalized with an expected tax increase of just under seven percent now likely. That increase does not include an additional $11 to $20 million that city staff say is needed to keep the city’s emergency housing system from collapse. It’s a grim year for Ontario municipalities going through their first round of budgeting without the large swaths of senior government COVID emergency funds. That was one of the topics discussed on the Bill Kelly Show Friday, with Bill and Bay Observer Publisher John Best.