Embattled MP is suing Global News

Han Dong, The Toronto Liberal MP, in a statement Monday, says he is taking legal action against Global news over their story that suggested he advocated that the two Michaels’ release from a Chinese Jail be delayed for political reasons. He admitted having a meeting with the Chinese Consul-General in Toronto, but denied that he had urged delay of the release of the two Canadians.

In the statement Dong says, “I took every opportunity to advocate on behalf of Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor and to call for their immediate release. It is inconceivable that I would ever suggest a falsely accused individual should spend an extra minute in Jail.” In the statement he talked about his family’s flight from China after his father spent a year in a Chinese “re-education camp” during the Cultural Revolution under Chairman Mao Zedong.

Last week Dong resigned from the Liberal caucus to sit as an independent. He voted against his former Liberal Party who resisted the calling of a public inquiry into Chinese interference in the last two federal elections.

The statement concludes, “I can look myself in the mirror and know, with full certainty, that I have the truth on my side. My anonymous false accusers and their enablers cannot say the same.”