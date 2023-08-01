Emancipation Day marking law to end slavery celebrated

August 1 is being celebrated as Emancipation Day across Canada, marking the implementation of the Slavery Abolition Act on August 1, 1834. The Act abolished slavery in most parts of the British Empire with the exception of India. The Bill was passed nearly 50 years after the first Anti-slavery movements began to spring up in the UK, and was the culmination of many abortive attempts to end the slave trade. Slaveowners were compensated from a £20 Million loan the British government negotiated with the British Rothschild banking family. The loan represented 40 percent of Britain’s GDP at the time.

One of the early, not entirely successful attempts to end slavery was the 1793 Act to Limit Slavery in Upper Canada. It was the first legislation in the British colonies to restrict the slave trade. The Act recognized enslavement as a legal and socially accepted institution. But it also prohibited the importation of new slaves into Upper Canada and reflected a growing abolitionist sentiment in British North America.

Emancipation Day Parade in Amherstberg Ontario 1894 Wikipedia

In March 2021, the Canadian House of Commons voted unanimously on a motion to recognize 1 August as Emancipation Day across Canada. However, African-Canadian communities have commemorated Emancipation Day since the 1800s, most notably Black communities in the towns of Windsor, Owen Sound, Amherstburg, and Sandwich, in Ontario, and provinces including New Brunswick and Nova Scotia.

Walter Perry 1899-1967 YouTube

Perhaps the greatest proponent of Emancipation Day celebrations in the Windsor area was Walter Perry. Mr. Perry’s Emancipation Day celebration was held annually starting in the 1930’s which lasted for several days. It incorporated various activities, including contests, talent shows, and concerts. Over the years, the Greatest Freedom Show on Earth also drew many well-known figures to its celebrations, including Adam Clayton Powell Jr, Fred Shuttlesworth, and Martin Luther King Jr. Many musical guests were also in attendance, including the likes of the Supremes, the Temptations, and Diana Ross. During this time, the celebrations attracted as many as 30,000 guests. Perry died at the age of 68 in 1967, the same year the Emancipation Day celebration was cancelled because of the Detroit riots. The celebrations continue to this day. A documentary on Walter Perry’s life has made the rounds of numerous film festivals in Canada and the US and was screened at the Hamilton Black Film Festival last year.

A 1958 Emancipation Day Parade in Windsor 1958 University of Windsor

In a statement marking Emancipation Day , Prime Minister Trudeau wrote. “The legacy of slavery still endures today in the form of intergenerational trauma and anti-Black racism and hate. To address lasting inequalities and build a better Canada for future generations, the federal government is working to renew Canada’s Anti-Racism Strategy and create the first-ever National Action Plan on Combatting Hate. These build on concrete actions that are already making a real difference, like the Supporting Black Canadian Communities Initiative, which helps build capacity for Black-led organizations.”