The Bay Observer
Now Reading
Election Day information for Burlington Voters
The Bay Observer
The Bay Observer

Election Day information for Burlington Voters

by
October 22, 2022

Monday, Oct. 24 is Election Day for Burlington and every municipality in Ontario. Eligible voters will also vote for Halton Regional Chair and School Board Trustee. To date, 18,998 eligible voters in Burlington have cast their vote in the municipal election, either by voting online (14,980) or at an advance poll (4,018) earlier this month.

On Election Day, voting locations will be open between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. There are four voting locations in each ward. Eligible electors can vote at any voting location in their ward.

To determine which ward you live in, and which voting location is closest to you, view the Voter Information Letter sent to the homes of eligible Burlington voters earlier this fall. Those who did not receive a Voter Information Letter, can complete the Voters List form on myvoteburlington.ca. The results will display the ward voters live in and their designated voting locations.

A complete list of voting locations can be found on the “Voting Locations” web page on myvoteburlington.ca. All locations are accessible. The 24 voting locations include:

Ward 1

LocationRoomAddress
Holy Rosary ChurchFollow signs287 Plains Rd. East
King’s Road Public SchoolGymnasium660 Greenwood Dr.
La Salle Park PavillionUpper Level50 North Shore Blvd.
Tyandaga Golf CourseDining Room1265 Tyandaga Park Dr.

Ward 2

LocationRoomAddress
Art Gallery of BurlingtonShoreline & Rotary Rooms1333 Lakeshore Rd.
Burlington Seniors’ CentreAuditoriums 1 & 22285 New St.
Salvation Army Community ChurchFellowship Hall2090 Prospect St.
St. John Catholic Elementary SchoolGymnasium653 Brant St.

Ward 3

LocationRoomAddress
Brant Hills Community CentreGym2255 Brant St.
Calvary BurlingtonFollow signs2458 St. Frances Dr.
Conservation Halton Administrative BuildingGrindstone Room2596 Britannia Rd.
Mountainside Recreation CentreCommunity Rooms 1 & 22205 Mount Forest Dr.

Ward 4

LocationRoomAddress
Gary Allan High SchoolBrock Room3250 New St.
Glad Tidings Pentecostal ChurchRecreation Centre1401 Guelph Line
Mainway Recreation CentreL.G. Branch Auditorium4015 Mainway
Nelson High SchoolGymnasium4181 New St.

Ward 5

LocationRoomAddress
Appleby Ice CentreCommunity Room1201 Appleby Line
Ascension Catholic Elementary SchoolGymnasium5202 New St.
John William Boich Elementary SchoolGymnasium2474 Sutton Dr.
St. Patrick Catholic Elementary SchoolGymnasium200 Kenwood Ave.

Ward 6

LocationRoomAddress
Grace United ChurchFollow signs2111 Walkers Line
Haber Recreation CentreGyms 5 & 63040 Tim Dobbie Dr.
St. Paul the Apostle ChurchCommunity Hall2265 Headon Rd.
St. Timothy Elementary SchoolGymnasium2141 Deer Run Ave.

What to bring when you vote

Before heading out to a voting location on Election Day, remember to bring:

  • your Voter Information Letter – if you do not have a Voter Information Letter, you can still vote.
  • one piece of identification that has your name and address on it. Photo identification is not required. See a list of accepted forms of identification at myvoteburlington.ca.
  • Unofficial results will be shared at myvoteburlington.ca/results in real time on election night on Oct. 24.
  • Voting results will be updated on a regular basis throughout election night. Residents can check myvoteburlington.ca/results regularly to get the most recent results.
Tags
View Comments (0)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

The Bay Observer

© 2022 The Bay Observer. All Rights Reserved.

Scroll To Top