Election Day information for Burlington Voters

Monday, Oct. 24 is Election Day for Burlington and every municipality in Ontario. Eligible voters will also vote for Halton Regional Chair and School Board Trustee. To date, 18,998 eligible voters in Burlington have cast their vote in the municipal election, either by voting online (14,980) or at an advance poll (4,018) earlier this month.

On Election Day, voting locations will be open between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. There are four voting locations in each ward. Eligible electors can vote at any voting location in their ward.

To determine which ward you live in, and which voting location is closest to you, view the Voter Information Letter sent to the homes of eligible Burlington voters earlier this fall. Those who did not receive a Voter Information Letter, can complete the Voters List form on myvoteburlington.ca. The results will display the ward voters live in and their designated voting locations.

A complete list of voting locations can be found on the “Voting Locations” web page on myvoteburlington.ca. All locations are accessible. The 24 voting locations include:

Ward 1 Location Room Address Holy Rosary Church Follow signs 287 Plains Rd. East King’s Road Public School Gymnasium 660 Greenwood Dr. La Salle Park Pavillion Upper Level 50 North Shore Blvd. Tyandaga Golf Course Dining Room 1265 Tyandaga Park Dr.

Ward 2 Location Room Address Art Gallery of Burlington Shoreline & Rotary Rooms 1333 Lakeshore Rd. Burlington Seniors’ Centre Auditoriums 1 & 2 2285 New St. Salvation Army Community Church Fellowship Hall 2090 Prospect St. St. John Catholic Elementary School Gymnasium 653 Brant St.

Ward 3 Location Room Address Brant Hills Community Centre Gym 2255 Brant St. Calvary Burlington Follow signs 2458 St. Frances Dr. Conservation Halton Administrative Building Grindstone Room 2596 Britannia Rd. Mountainside Recreation Centre Community Rooms 1 & 2 2205 Mount Forest Dr.

Ward 4 Location Room Address Gary Allan High School Brock Room 3250 New St. Glad Tidings Pentecostal Church Recreation Centre 1401 Guelph Line Mainway Recreation Centre L.G. Branch Auditorium 4015 Mainway Nelson High School Gymnasium 4181 New St.

Ward 5 Location Room Address Appleby Ice Centre Community Room 1201 Appleby Line Ascension Catholic Elementary School Gymnasium 5202 New St. John William Boich Elementary School Gymnasium 2474 Sutton Dr. St. Patrick Catholic Elementary School Gymnasium 200 Kenwood Ave.

Ward 6 Location Room Address Grace United Church Follow signs 2111 Walkers Line Haber Recreation Centre Gyms 5 & 6 3040 Tim Dobbie Dr. St. Paul the Apostle Church Community Hall 2265 Headon Rd. St. Timothy Elementary School Gymnasium 2141 Deer Run Ave.

What to bring when you vote

Before heading out to a voting location on Election Day, remember to bring:

your Voter Information Letter – if you do not have a Voter Information Letter, you can still vote.

one piece of identification that has your name and address on it. Photo identification is not required. See a list of accepted forms of identification at myvoteburlington.ca.