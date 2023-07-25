Wednesday , 26 July 2023
News

Elderly Pedestrian Struck While Crossing the Road

July 25, 20231 Mins read213 Views

A Hamilton senior is in life-threatening condition after he was struck by a vehicle while attempting to cross a street with his walker.

The accident took place Tuesday morning when an SUV struck a 77-year-old male pedestrian with a walker as he crossed Fennell Avenue East.

The SUV driver, a 91-year-old Hamilton man, was uninjured.  The pedestrian was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries.   

The pedestrian was treated for critical injuries sustained in the collision and remains in hospital in life-threatening condition. 

The HPS Collision Reconstruction Unit was called in to examine the scene. The affected stretch of Fennell Avenue East was closed for several hours for the investigation.

Anyone with any information that could assist Police with their investigation into this collision, are asked to contact the Collision Reconstruction Unit at 905-546-4753.

To provide information anonymously, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit anonymous tips online at www.crimestoppershamilton.com

