Elderly man killed attempting to cross road in Oakville

A man in his late 80s using a walker had died after he was struck by a vehicle in Oakville, on Saturday evening, Halton Police reported.

Halton regional police said that at around 8 p.m. on Saturday, a 44-year-old woman was driving a white Honda Civic north along Trafalgar Road, ja few blocks north of the QEW.

Police said that the car came upon an 89-year-old man was walking with assistance from his walker near Trafalgar Road and Marlborough Court, near the Sheridan College campus. Police say the man was fatally struck as he attempted to cross the road

The accident resulted in the closure of the intersection for several hours.