Sunday , 23 April 2023
Fresh Perspective for Hamilton, Burlington and surrounding areas Fresh Perspective for Hamilton, Burlington and surrounding areas
Home News Elderly man killed attempting to cross road in Oakville
News

Elderly man killed attempting to cross road in Oakville

April 23, 20231 Mins read121 Views

A man in his late 80s using a walker had died after he was struck by a vehicle in Oakville, on Saturday evening, Halton Police reported.

Halton regional police said that at around 8 p.m. on Saturday, a 44-year-old woman was driving a white Honda Civic north along Trafalgar Road, ja few blocks north of the QEW.

Police said that the car came upon an 89-year-old man was walking with assistance from his walker near Trafalgar Road and Marlborough Court, near the Sheridan College campus. Police say the man was fatally struck as he attempted to cross the road

The accident resulted in the closure of the intersection for several hours.

Previous post Star report says Metrolinx being muzzled on delay-plagued Eglington Crosstown LRT

Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent Posts

Politics

If at first you don’t succeed: another attempt to raise Hamilton councillors’ office budgets

April 23, 2023
News

Elderly man killed attempting to cross road in Oakville

April 23, 2023
News

Star report says Metrolinx being muzzled on delay-plagued Eglington Crosstown LRT

April 23, 2023
News

Halton school board sends professionalism policy to committee for more work

April 22, 2023

Related Articles

News

Star report says Metrolinx being muzzled on delay-plagued Eglington Crosstown LRT

The Toronto Star is reporting that the Ford government has imposed a...

By April 23, 2023
News

Halton school board sends professionalism policy to committee for more work

The tone, as is always the case with Halton School Board meetings,...

By April 22, 2023
News

Stacey Hill earns appointment as Hamilton Police’s  first Indigenous Liaison Officer

Hamilton Police have appointed Constable Stacey Hill as the Service’s first Indigenous...

By April 22, 2023
News

Man injured in Binbrook shooting

Hamilton Police are investigating after responding to a shooting in Binbrook. Early...

By April 22, 2023