Wednesday , 7 June 2023
Fresh Perspective for Hamilton, Burlington and surrounding areas Fresh Perspective for Hamilton, Burlington and surrounding areas
Home News Eight year manslaughter sentence in Peter Khill case
News

Eight year manslaughter sentence in Peter Khill case

June 6, 20231 Mins read209 Views

Glanbrook resident Peter Khill was sentenced to eight years in prison for the shooting death of Jonathan Styres.

He had been convicted of manslaughter late last year.

Defence counsel had been asking for a sentence of four years, the Crown had asked for 8 to 12 years.

Khill had been acquitted in a 2018 trial, but the Crown appealed, and a new trial was ordered last year.  A mistrial was declared when it was discovered a juror was an auxiliary police officer and a second new trial was commenced immediately.

The trial hinged on whether or not Khill had other options available to him, when he grabbed a shotgun and came out of his Glanbrook home to confront Styers, who was rummaging through Khill’s pickup truck. Khill fired twice, fatally wounding the Six Nation’s father of two. The Crown contended that Khill could have remained in his house and called 911. Khill testified that he thought he saw Styers reaching for a weapon, and his military training kicked in as he discharged the shotgun. Police said Styers was unarmed.

Previous post CELEBRATE NATIONAL INDIGENOUS PEOPLES DAY AT THE WESTDALE

Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent Posts

News

Eight year manslaughter sentence in Peter Khill case

June 6, 2023
Arts

CELEBRATE NATIONAL INDIGENOUS PEOPLES DAY AT THE WESTDALE

June 6, 2023
Opinion

Opinion: Revolving door at Transportation is the reason for the Metrolinx mess

June 6, 2023
News

Milton woman has been missing for a week

June 6, 2023

Related Articles

News

Milton woman has been missing for a week

The Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) is seeking the public’s assistance is...

ByJune 6, 2023
News

Halton DSB Special Athletes track meet set for June 16th

Students from the Halton District School Board will participate in the 36th...

ByJune 6, 2023
News

Suspect rushed out of a house waving a gun

Hamilton Police have arrested a 21-year-old male, after a firearm was pointed...

ByJune 5, 2023
News

47-year-old Male Personal Support Worker Charged with Sexual Assault

Hamilton Police have arrested Ogaga OWHAROSIGHE, after an investigation into a report...

ByJune 5, 2023