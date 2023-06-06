Eight year manslaughter sentence in Peter Khill case

Glanbrook resident Peter Khill was sentenced to eight years in prison for the shooting death of Jonathan Styres.

He had been convicted of manslaughter late last year.

Defence counsel had been asking for a sentence of four years, the Crown had asked for 8 to 12 years.

Khill had been acquitted in a 2018 trial, but the Crown appealed, and a new trial was ordered last year. A mistrial was declared when it was discovered a juror was an auxiliary police officer and a second new trial was commenced immediately.

The trial hinged on whether or not Khill had other options available to him, when he grabbed a shotgun and came out of his Glanbrook home to confront Styers, who was rummaging through Khill’s pickup truck. Khill fired twice, fatally wounding the Six Nation’s father of two. The Crown contended that Khill could have remained in his house and called 911. Khill testified that he thought he saw Styers reaching for a weapon, and his military training kicked in as he discharged the shotgun. Police said Styers was unarmed.