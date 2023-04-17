Tuesday , 18 April 2023
Fresh Perspective for Hamilton, Burlington and surrounding areas Fresh Perspective for Hamilton, Burlington and surrounding areas
Home News Eight in the running for Halton School Trustee for Wards 1 and 2 Burlington
News

Eight in the running for Halton School Trustee for Wards 1 and 2 Burlington

April 17, 20232 Mins read159 Views

There is a good mix of talent and backgrounds among the total of eight candidates who are certified to run in the School Board Trustee by-election for Halton District School Board – Burlington, Wards 1 and 2. The seat was vacated by Mathew Diodati , who won by a wide margin in 2022 but resigned for health reasons. 

The official list of certified candidates running for the position of Halton District School Board Trustee – Burlington, Wards 1 and 2 is as follows in alphabetical order:

•              Robbie Brydon, a McMaster Researcher

•              Celina Close, a Human Resources Professional active in education affairs

•              Michael James Duhacek, a letter carrier who contested ward 4 last year

•              Chris Goff, who finished second in the race for Ward 3 and 4 last October

•              Anthony Alexander Hoyes, a transit supervisor with the city of Burlington

•              Omar Kayed, who captured just under 2,000 votes in the Ward 1-2 election

•              Ross Montgomery, who had not posted a website at time of writing

•              Daniel Warren Oke, operates a business. His mother taught in the HDSB system

Quick Facts

•              Voting for the School Board By-Election takes place between May 15 and 29, 2023.

•              Eligible voters have three ways to vote:

o             online, using Internet voting, from May 15 to 19, 2023

o             in person, at advance polls on May 24, 2023

o             in person, on election day, May 29, 2023

•              Individuals eligible to vote in the by-election for Halton District School Board Trustee – Burlington, Wards 1 and 2 must be:

•             

o             a current English-public school board supporter

o             resident of Burlington (own or rent) in Ward 1 or Ward 2

o             non-resident, but you or your spouse own or rent residential property in Ward 1 or Ward 2

o             18 years of age or older

o             a Canadian citizen

o             not prohibited from voting under any law

Previous post Lecce announces "get-tough" policy for Ontario School Boards on improving basic skills

Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent Posts

News

Eight in the running for Halton School Trustee for Wards 1 and 2 Burlington

April 17, 2023
News

Lecce announces “get-tough” policy for Ontario School Boards on improving basic skills

April 17, 2023
Wellness

Masking requirements to be phased out at Hamilton Hospitals

April 17, 2023
Lifestyle

Staff recommend permitting E- Cargo  Bikes on Hamilton streets, bike lanes

April 17, 2023

Related Articles

News

Lecce announces “get-tough” policy for Ontario School Boards on improving basic skills

Yesterday Education Minister Stephen Lecce provided a carrot for Ontario school boards...

By April 17, 2023
News

Hamilton should see improved paramedic service with budget boost

With Hamilton’s population aging, comes an increase in the use of paramedic...

By April 17, 2023
News

Lecce announces more cash to improve math, reading skills

In a rare Sunday morning announcement Education Minister Stephen Lecce announced more...

By April 16, 2023
News

HSR faces big ridership challenges as it gears up for service transformation

In the 2023 budget presentation, the HSR predicted bus ridership would return...

By April 16, 2023