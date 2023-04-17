Eight in the running for Halton School Trustee for Wards 1 and 2 Burlington

There is a good mix of talent and backgrounds among the total of eight candidates who are certified to run in the School Board Trustee by-election for Halton District School Board – Burlington, Wards 1 and 2. The seat was vacated by Mathew Diodati , who won by a wide margin in 2022 but resigned for health reasons.

The official list of certified candidates running for the position of Halton District School Board Trustee – Burlington, Wards 1 and 2 is as follows in alphabetical order:

• Robbie Brydon, a McMaster Researcher

• Celina Close, a Human Resources Professional active in education affairs

• Michael James Duhacek, a letter carrier who contested ward 4 last year

• Chris Goff, who finished second in the race for Ward 3 and 4 last October

• Anthony Alexander Hoyes, a transit supervisor with the city of Burlington

• Omar Kayed, who captured just under 2,000 votes in the Ward 1-2 election

• Ross Montgomery, who had not posted a website at time of writing

• Daniel Warren Oke, operates a business. His mother taught in the HDSB system

Quick Facts

• Voting for the School Board By-Election takes place between May 15 and 29, 2023.

• Eligible voters have three ways to vote:

o online, using Internet voting, from May 15 to 19, 2023

o in person, at advance polls on May 24, 2023

o in person, on election day, May 29, 2023

• Individuals eligible to vote in the by-election for Halton District School Board Trustee – Burlington, Wards 1 and 2 must be:

•

o a current English-public school board supporter

o resident of Burlington (own or rent) in Ward 1 or Ward 2

o non-resident, but you or your spouse own or rent residential property in Ward 1 or Ward 2

o 18 years of age or older

o a Canadian citizen

o not prohibited from voting under any law