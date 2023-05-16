Early voting available for Ward 1 and 2 HDSB by-election

HDSB voters in Wards 1 and 2 in Burlington have an opportunity to vote early in the Halton District School Board Trustee By-Election for Burlington. Online voting opened May 15. Eligible voters have the option to vote online between May 15 and 19 or in person at an advance poll on May 24. In-person voting will also take place on election day, May 29.

Online Voting

To vote online, eligible voters will first need to register. Online voting and registration opened on May 15. Registration closes on May 19 at 3 p.m., and online voting ends on May 19 at 5 p.m.

To register and vote online:

1. Find your Voter Information Letter – these letters are mailed to voters who are on the Voters List, in early May.

2. Visit the online voting registration portal – the link is listed on your Voter Information Letter.

3. Enter the required information when prompted. Note: you will be asked to provide the registration code located on your Voter Information Letter.

4. Submit the form.

5. If the information you provide matches our records, you will be sent a link and a voting PIN, either by email or SMS text message.

6. Use this link and PIN to vote online.

Advance Polls

Advance voting is available at two locations on Wednesday, May 24, from 12 – 8 p.m. Eligible voters can vote at any one of the advance voting locations.

Burlington Seniors’ Centre, Room 3, 2285 New St.

La Salle Park Pavilion, 50 North Shore Blvd west

Quick Facts

Due to a vacancy for office of HDSB School Board Trustee, Burlington Wards 1 and 2, a by-election has been called to fill this seat. Candidates running in the School Board Trustee By-Election were certified by the City Clerk on April 17, 2023. To view a list of certified candidates, visit myvoteburlington.ca.

Anyone with questions about online voting or are experiencing any issues, please email election@burlington.ca or call 905-335-7777, ext. 8683 (VOTE) Monday to Friday, between 8:45 a.m. and 6 p.m., from May 15 to May 19.