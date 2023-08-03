Dundas Community Pool re-opening on schedule on August 8

Dundas Community Pool is re-opening for drop-in and registered programming beginning Tuesday August 8, 2023.

The following maintenance work was completed at the facility:

Replacement of the roof of the building

Installation of new boiler system

Re-grout and tile repairs of the pool

Painting of interior walls in change rooms

Replacement of light fixtures on pool deck

Exterior landscaping of trees and chain link fence

The Dundas Community Pool was closed beginning May 1, 2023, in order to complete scheduled roof and facility maintenance. The closure enabled all required maintenance work to be completed safely at one-time which minimizes disruptions in service and programming at the Pool.