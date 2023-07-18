Drugs and Weapons Seized at Woodlands Park, scene of weekend stabbing

Hamilton Police seized drugs, weapons and arrested a 30-year-old man of Hamilton at Woodlands Park during proactive foot patrols to address ongoing community issues involving frequent drug overdoses and violent assaults. The most recent assault took place Saturday when a man was rushed to hospital in critical condition after being stabbed

On Thursday, July 14, 2023, police were conducting foot patrols through Woodlands Park, when they observed a male in the distance carrying a hard case. Police began to walk in the direction of the male, who then placed the case behind a tent and took off. Police searched the case and located a compound bow and 2 arrows, which were seized for public safety.

On Monday, July 17, 2023, police were conducting foot patrols at Woodlands Park, when they observed drug paraphernalia and drug residue near a group of individuals. As a result, police arrested Khadar Houssein Ibrahim, a 30-year-old man of Hamilton charging him with drug trafficking, weapons and probation violations.

During the arrest, police seized the following;

33.4 grams of meth

6.8 gram Fentanyl rock

spring loaded expandable baton with a push button

brass knuckles

Anyone with any information that could assist Police with the investigation into this crime, are asked to call Division One Staff Sergeant at 905-546-4725.

To provide information anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit anonymous tips online at http://www.crimestoppershamilton.com