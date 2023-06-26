Tuesday , 27 June 2023
News

Drugs and cash taken in Milton armed robbery

June 26, 20231 Mins read169 Views

The Halton Regional Police Service – 1 District Criminal Investigations Bureau is looking to identify suspects responsible for the armed robbery of a pharmacy in Milton.

On Friday June 23, at approximately 11:30 am, two suspects walked into the Holly Pharmacy located at 611 Holly Avenue in Milton.  One of the suspects was armed with a handgun.  The suspects stole cash and narcotics before fleeing the scene.

No physical injuries were reported.

Both suspects are described as:

Males, black, in their early 20’s

Investigators are asking anyone who witnessed the robbery or who has dashcam footage of the area around the time of the offence to contact the 1 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 905-825-4777 ext. 2416.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers. at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.

