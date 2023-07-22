Saturday , 22 July 2023
Fresh Perspective for Hamilton, Burlington and surrounding areas Fresh Perspective for Hamilton, Burlington and surrounding areas
Home News Drug suspect injured officer before fleeing Halton police
News

Drug suspect injured officer before fleeing Halton police

July 22, 20231 Mins read125 Views

Halton Police are asking the public to be on the lookout for 31-year-old Matthew Flannigan, who assaulted an officer who was conducting a drug investigation.

Flannigan is described as male, white, 5’9” tall, with brown braided hair. He was operating a blue 2021 Honda CRV with Ontario marker CVFS 405.

In the early morning hours of Saturday, July 22nd, an HRPS officer conducted a traffic stop on Plains Road East in the City of Burlington. During the investigation, the officer attempted to arrest Flannigan under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act. A violent struggle with Flannigan ensued, resulting in the officer sustaining serious but non-life-threatening injuries. The officer was taken to hospital but has since been released. Flannigan took off in his car.

A warrant  has been issued for FLANNIGAN on charges of Possession Schedule 1 Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking, Assaulting a Peace Officer Causing Bodily Harm, Flight from Peace Officer & Dangerous Operation of a vehicle.

Anyone with information about Matthew FLANNIGAN’s whereabouts is requested to call 9-1-1.

Previous post Third annual "Authors in the Park" will feature 30 writers

Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent Posts

News

Falsely accused of white supremacy, bullied TDSB principal takes own life

July 22, 2023
News

Drug suspect injured officer before fleeing Halton police

July 22, 2023
Lifestyle

Third annual “Authors in the Park” will feature 30 writers

July 22, 2023
Arts

Tony Bennett Passes: Career spanned eight decades

July 21, 2023

Related Articles

News

Falsely accused of white supremacy, bullied TDSB principal takes own life

There is a growing negative reaction to news this week that Richard...

ByJuly 22, 2023
News

Head of Hamilton Police union blasts Sarah Jama for supporting anti-police group

The head of the Hamilton Police Association, the union representing Hamilton Police...

ByJuly 21, 2023
News

Hamilton City Manager retiring, mayor will lead search for replacement

City Manager Janette Smith has announced her plan to retire effective October...

ByJuly 21, 2023
News

City of Hamilton pleads guilty to Chedoke Creek spill charges

As the dredging project aimed at cleaning up Chedoke Creek is underway...

ByJuly 20, 2023