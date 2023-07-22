Drug suspect injured officer before fleeing Halton police

Halton Police are asking the public to be on the lookout for 31-year-old Matthew Flannigan, who assaulted an officer who was conducting a drug investigation.

Flannigan is described as male, white, 5’9” tall, with brown braided hair. He was operating a blue 2021 Honda CRV with Ontario marker CVFS 405.

In the early morning hours of Saturday, July 22nd, an HRPS officer conducted a traffic stop on Plains Road East in the City of Burlington. During the investigation, the officer attempted to arrest Flannigan under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act. A violent struggle with Flannigan ensued, resulting in the officer sustaining serious but non-life-threatening injuries. The officer was taken to hospital but has since been released. Flannigan took off in his car.

A warrant has been issued for FLANNIGAN on charges of Possession Schedule 1 Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking, Assaulting a Peace Officer Causing Bodily Harm, Flight from Peace Officer & Dangerous Operation of a vehicle.

Anyone with information about Matthew FLANNIGAN’s whereabouts is requested to call 9-1-1.