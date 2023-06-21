Wednesday , 21 June 2023
News

Driver Charged in Fatal Motorcycle Collision

June 21, 20231 Mins read164 Views

Hamilton Police has laid charges in connection with a motorcycle collision which claimed a man’s life last month.  

On Friday, May 12, 2023, shortly before 7:00p.m., Hamilton Police responded to the intersection of Upper Wentworth and Stone Church Road East, after a Honda motorcycle travelling northbound collided with a Chevrolet van travelling southbound on Upper Wentworth.

The operator of the motorcycle, a 33-year-old Hamilton man, was transported to hospital, where he was pronounced deceased. The driver of the Chevrolet, a 49-year-old Hamilton woman, was also hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.

Hamilton Police have now charged the 49-year-old Hamilton woman with Careless Driving Causing Death under the Highway Traffic Act. 

Police thanked members of the public who came forward and provided video evidence, tips and information which assisted in this investigation.

