Dozens of live musical performers in the Gore this summer

The Gore Park Summer Promenade staged by Downtown Hamilton BIA is back this summer with a large lineup of musical performances.

The Summer Promenade will run every Thursday from May 25 to August 31, and in a change from previous years’ format, there will be two bands playing each day, with a fun event in between the two sets. The first band will perform from 12 to 2 pm, there will be an activation from 2 to 4 pm, and the final band will take the stage from 4 to 6 pm. Designated as free, family events, the promenade turns Gore Park into a bustling and inviting space.

Seating and life-size games including connect 4, jenga and chess will be positioned throughout the park each Thursday, and there will be a variety of vendors attending throughout the summer to share information about their organizations and the services that they provide. Weather permitting, there will be a food truck present at every day of the Summer Promenade.

Dr. Disc will provide the sound engineering for the live shows.

The Summer Promenade is a rain-or-shine event with the exception of severe weather, and Downtown BIA will notify the public of any necessary cancellations through social media channels. The music line-up for the 2023 Summer Promenade:

DATE PERFORMER: 12 – 2 PM PERFORMER: 4 – 6 PM

May 25, 2023 Carla & The Latintrain Back Trax

June 1, 2023 Monterey Jack LO-FI

June 8, 2023 Alfie Smith Duo Trickbag

June 15, 2023 The John Restas Duo Escapade

June 22, 2023 Sterling Stead Rob Kirkham and Neon Rain

June 29, 2023 McCurlie, Doidge and Wiles The Commandos

July 6, 2023 Channel 2 Hamilton Dixieland All-Stars

July 13, 2023 Aubrey Wilson Quartet Further the Lion

July 20, 2023 Lowdown Dirty Mojos Big John and the Night Trippers

July 27, 2023 Solstice Trio Little Peter and the Elegants

August 3, 2023 Matt and Bruce Jack Sith

August 10, 2023 Emily Kemp Group Southbound Soul

August 17, 2023 Tuba4 Blues Monkeys

August 24, 2023 TBA

August 31, 2023 TBA