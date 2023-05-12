Saturday , 13 May 2023
Fresh Perspective for Hamilton, Burlington and surrounding areas Fresh Perspective for Hamilton, Burlington and surrounding areas
Home Lifestyle Dozens of live musical performers in the Gore this summer
Lifestyle

Dozens of live musical performers in the Gore this summer

May 12, 20232 Mins read160 Views

The Gore Park Summer Promenade staged by Downtown Hamilton BIA is back this summer with a large lineup of musical performances.

The Summer Promenade will run every Thursday from May 25 to August 31, and in a change from previous years’ format, there will be two bands playing each day, with a fun event in between the two sets. The first band will perform from 12 to 2 pm, there will be an activation from 2 to 4 pm, and the final band will take the stage from 4 to 6 pm. Designated as free, family events, the promenade turns Gore Park into a bustling and inviting space.

Seating and life-size games including connect 4, jenga and chess will be positioned throughout the park each Thursday, and there will be a variety of vendors attending throughout the summer to share information about their organizations and the services that they provide. Weather permitting, there will be a food truck present at every day of the Summer Promenade.

Dr. Disc will provide the sound engineering for the live shows.

The Summer Promenade is a rain-or-shine event with the exception of severe weather, and Downtown BIA will notify the public of any necessary cancellations through social media channels. The music line-up for the 2023 Summer Promenade:

DATE     PERFORMER: 12 – 2 PM PERFORMER: 4 – 6 PM

May 25, 2023      Carla & The Latintrain     Back Trax

June 1, 2023        Monterey Jack  LO-FI

June 8, 2023        Alfie Smith Duo Trickbag

June 15, 2023     The John Restas Duo       Escapade

June 22, 2023     Sterling Stead    Rob Kirkham and Neon Rain

June 29, 2023     McCurlie, Doidge and Wiles         The Commandos

July 6, 2023         Channel 2            Hamilton Dixieland All-Stars

July 13, 2023       Aubrey Wilson Quartet  Further the Lion

July 20, 2023       Lowdown Dirty Mojos    Big John and the Night Trippers

July 27, 2023       Solstice Trio        Little Peter and the Elegants

August 3, 2023   Matt and Bruce Jack Sith

August 10, 2023                Emily Kemp Group          Southbound Soul

August 17, 2023                Tuba4    Blues Monkeys

August 24, 2023                TBA       

August 31, 2023                TBA

Previous post Hamilton-based company hoping to continue training RCAF crews

Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent Posts

News

Halton Police cuff suspect in sophisticated auto theft ring

May 12, 2023
News

Lecce memo orders school boards to welcome police at parent events

May 12, 2023
News

GO Transit joining the E-Bus parade

May 12, 2023
Lifestyle

Dozens of live musical performers in the Gore this summer

May 12, 2023

Related Articles

Lifestyle

Alinea Group Holdings Inc. joins the More Than Just A Business Campaign as lead donor

Alinea Group Holdings Inc. joins the More Than Just A Business Campaign...

By May 11, 2023
Lifestyle

My take: Ban the sports gambling sites’ use of sports stars as spokespeople

The period for public comments closed this week on a proposal by...

By May 10, 2023
Lifestyle

Experienced climber needed for Peregrine Falcon Watch

It’s well past 25 years since Peregrine Falcons were first noticed nesting...

By May 10, 2023
Lifestyle

Must see: 19th annual Halton Student Film Festival, the Eddies Monday, May 15

The formidable talent of Halton student filmmakers will be on display at...

By May 8, 2023