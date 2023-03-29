Downbound Claremont Access to remain  closed all summer.

In a communication update Hamilton staff say a short-term fix of the Claremont Access erosion problem is not feasible and instead a permanent solution will begin as soon as possible. The city’s engineering consultant looked at the site earlier this month and advised that there were safety concerns with a plan to remove the two burst panels where the pressure was the greatest.

Public works will instead issue tendering documents for the complete removal of all the steel panels to allow engineers to asses the danger of rockfall. Other mountain accesses have been stabilized with concrete spraying solutions.

Staff say it is expected that work can be expedited, and the contractor can begin work to remove all the steel facing walls as early as May 2023. This work is expected to take approximately three months to complete, wrapping up this August or September. The downbound Claremont Access lanes are expected to open once work has completed. Further details regarding construction impacts and timing will be available in April 2023.

Staff also say allowing one lane in each direction on the upbound lane is not feasible due to the narrowness of the lanes

The Claremont Access detour route will remain in place. Vehicles using Upper James Street are being asked to follow Fennell Avenue East to Upper Wellington Street and use the Jolly Cut /Arkledun Avenue escarpment access. Detour signage has been posted as such and can be found on www.hamilton.ca/roadclosures.