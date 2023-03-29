Wednesday , 29 March 2023
Fresh Perspective for Hamilton, Burlington and surrounding areas Fresh Perspective for Hamilton, Burlington and surrounding areas
Home News Downbound Claremont Access to remain  closed all summer.
News

Downbound Claremont Access to remain  closed all summer.

March 29, 20231 Mins read89 Views

In a communication update Hamilton staff say a short-term fix of the Claremont Access erosion problem is not feasible and instead a permanent solution will begin as soon as possible. The city’s engineering consultant looked at the site earlier this month and advised that there were safety concerns with a plan to remove the two burst panels where the pressure was the greatest.

Public works will instead issue tendering documents for the complete removal of all the steel panels to allow engineers to asses the danger of rockfall. Other mountain accesses have been stabilized with concrete spraying solutions.

Staff say  it is expected that work can be expedited, and the contractor can begin work to remove all the steel facing walls as early as May 2023. This work is expected to take approximately three months to complete, wrapping up this August or September. The downbound Claremont Access lanes are expected to open once work has completed. Further details regarding construction impacts and timing will be available in April 2023.

Staff also say allowing one lane in each direction on the upbound lane is not feasible due to the narrowness of the lanes

 The Claremont Access detour route will remain in place. Vehicles using Upper James Street are being asked to follow Fennell Avenue East to Upper Wellington Street and use the Jolly Cut /Arkledun Avenue escarpment access. Detour signage has been posted as such and can be found on www.hamilton.ca/roadclosures.

Previous post Green Economy, relief to low income Canadians the focus of the Freeland budget

Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent Posts

News

Hamilton 2023 budget gets final approval

March 29, 2023
NewsPolitics

Esther Pauls addresses her conflict issue with fellow councillors

March 29, 2023
News

Downbound Claremont Access to remain  closed all summer.

March 29, 2023
Podcast

Green Economy, relief to low income Canadians the focus of the Freeland budget

March 28, 2023

Related Articles

News

Hamilton 2023 budget gets final approval

Hamilton’s 2023 budget got final approval Wednesday by a 10-6 margin. A...

By March 29, 2023
NewsPolitics

Esther Pauls addresses her conflict issue with fellow councillors

There a little discomfort evident at Wednesday’s GIC meeting as the report...

By March 29, 2023
News

Waterloo GO bus route recalls old Canada Coach Lines service

Starting April 10 weekday GO Bus service will operate hourly in both...

By March 28, 2023
News

Two familiar GTAH TV faces making moves

Some big changes in the area TV scene with the cancellation of...

By March 28, 2023